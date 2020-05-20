Finally Real ID
Oklahoma was one of the last states to approve compliance with the Real ID Act.
Real ID passed Congress in May 2005, and it has taken Oklahoma 15 years to implement due to the failure and politics of our past state legislators.
Not only that, but Homeland Security gave the states $79.8 million in grant money to implement. This grant expired in 2008, and Oklahoma did not receive a single dollar of it.
Now playing catch up, Oklahoma has to use its own money to execute this security issue.
Talk about a poor decision from these past legislators with their heads in the sand!
Phil Goldfarb, Tulsa
Child abuse going up
There is a tsunami coming, and nobody is talking about it. I’m talking about the huge number of kids that child protective services in the state Department of Human Services will soon have to deal with.
That is because of COVID-19 and all the underlying problems that come with it.
If they have not already, many people will soon be losing their jobs, losing their businesses, unable to pay rent and losing their mortgages. That will cause many problems in their homes, if they even have homes left.
Issues such as drug and alcohol abuse and spousal abuse will emerge.
Not only will there be a huge number of children the state must care for, there will be fewer foster parents with the ability to take them in.
I do not have a solution to all of this, but I hope the powers in Oklahoma City are ready for all of this because it’s coming.
Tamsen Bowles, Tulsa
Cut down on meat
I last ate meat on July 4, 1996, and I was age 49. Since that day I have not eaten beef, pork, chicken or fish.
I started a low-fat diet to address a specific health condition that resolved and has not recurred.
In April, at age 73, I had my annual physical and labs, including CBC, lipids and a chem panel. I weighed 105 pounds. My blood pressure and pulse were normal. My cholesterol was normal.
All labs were normal, and the doctor told me that my liver and kidney function were normal. I do not have pain in my back or any of my joints.
I am not suggesting that my good outcome is entirely due to a vegetarian diet. There could be other contributing factors such as genetics, regular flossing and never having smoked.
I can absolutely state that not eating meat for the last 23 years and 10 months hasn’t hurt me.
During World War II, there was rationing of sugar, coffee and shoes.
Should people today have to reduce, or even completely stop eating meat for a year to 18 months, it won’t kill them. It might help them.
People working in meat processing plants are getting sick and dying. It’s time for all of us to do our part to save a human lives. I think we call it being pro-life.
Karen Jones, Tulsa
Masks are important
In regards to the fight against the COVID-19 virus, public health should take precedence over individual freedoms.
Most people are OK with wearing a mask in closed spaces. The mask protects others from you.
Incidentally, I have much more trust in the mainstream media and Bill Gates than President Donald Trump and Fox News.
In my view, all people entering a business should wear masks. A person has the freedom to not patronize a business if wearing a mask is too much.
Consider other customers who are willing to follow the rules to protect others. I am more than angry about the woman in Oklahoma City who allegedly shot teenage McDonald’s workers who were simply doing their jobs by keeping the dining area closed.
What kind of people would react that way?
Phil Adams, Tulsa
Keeping busy
I would like to talk about this crazy coronavirus.
I was at Trader Joe’s looking at flowers, and we bought some. The next day my family and I put up a tent in the backyard and slept out there.
It was so much fun.
When we went on spring break, my Mom said, “Let’s go see ‘Onward’ at the drive-in movie. We did that.
Before we left, our car broke down. Well, the battery broke so we ended up staying there until 11 p.m.
Anna Lee, 8, second grader at Monte Cassino
One-term governor
Gov. Kevin Stitt is beginning to look like a one-term governor.
He has difficulty working with the Legislature (four vetoes overridden in one week). He is acting counter to the public’s petition on expanding Medicaid.
He has major problems working with the tribal nations and the gambling brouhaha.
He has failed to work closely with the attorney general and the state superintendent.
These are all signs of a one-term governor.
Jerry Butterbaugh, Fairfax