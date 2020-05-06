Alternative legal term
With regard to the recent letters about “acts of God,” certainly the god of heaven created everything.
It seems though there are some who would use this term as an accusation against God. There is a legal term that can be used to convey the meaning without attaching an impudent phrase to the meaning: force majeure.
We can endure this epidemic together without this.
Gary Geren, Broken Arrow
Bring a syringe
Was it the “tyranny of Public Health” that allowed my brothers, me and millions of kids (and adults) worldwide to be vaccinated for the dreaded polio virus in the mid 1950s? (“Tyranny of Public Health,” May 4.)
I’d much rather bring a syringe than a gun to this fight!
Mike Wood, Tulsa
Experts win wars
On May 2, I read two letters in the Tulsa World. One criticized the White House for the treatment of scientists whose opinions did not fit into President Donald Trump’s narrative (“Scientist respect”).
The other refuted the attacks on the president, concluding with the statement that “another president facing similar circumstances would have experienced similar outcomes, except for the ill effects of probable later travel bans” (“Trump wrongly blamed”).
Trump’s disdain for those who disagree with him is well known. It is hardly surprising that Trump has been unhappy when the pandemic scientists are not on message with him.
Like it or not, America is at war. Arguably, the very survival of the republic is at stake.
When the country is at war, as we were in World War II, the president needs to listen to the experts and let them run the show.
There was some overall guidance by President Franklin Roosevelt, but the military and business experts were the ones setting in motion the unprecedented build-up of American war might that led to victory in 1945.
That is what needs to happen now in the coronavirus crisis.
Trump is all-consumed with his poll numbers and chances for reelection. Anyone who thinks otherwise has not been reading Trump’s tweets.
Contrary to the second letter mentioned, I firmly believe that another president would not have experienced similar outcomes. He would have allowed the scientists and doctors to do their jobs in order to get this war eventually won.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
Individual choices
My son is graduating with an engineering degree in early May during these troubling economic and social times.
Education continues even after graduating, and, as parents, we continue to contribute to this education. I’m contemplating and now share what I am striving to teach him at this transition moment in time.
We have organized our country to sustain and support “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Life is health until death. We are fortunate to have health care solutions to many but not all ills; you must still actively take care of yourself.
Health care costs must be understood and managed.
Liberty is choice, but choice ends at death. Your grandparents will die; your parents will die, and you will die, but this should not stop you from living.
Every choice will have risks, so understand and manage these risks accordingly. However, not taking risk is just a form of death.
Pursuit of happiness is you working until death. You define your happiness and getting that happiness will take effort.
You must breathe, eat and live during this pursuit. You will have options, paths taken and not taken. Sometimes more effort is required, and sometimes less.
Some will have more fortune and some less.
You must both choose and earn your happiness in whatever economic and social times that are imposed and that we also create for ourselves.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa