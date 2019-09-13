Stop blaming mental illness
Oh please! Stop blaming mentally ill people for gun violence. Stop giving people with mental illness a bad name.
You are not a medical professional. These violent perpetrators of mass murder are not mentally ill.
They are living, working and melding into our cities unnoticed. They function on a day-to-day basis. They are capable of making decisions.
They are perfectly capable of strategic planning, surveying, targeting, coordinating and executing these violent events.
They are not mentally ill; they are evil, misguided, hateful, ill-tempered, perverted, violent, hate-filled people.
Their actions are influenced and stimulated by hateful speech, hateful print and other hateful media and sometimes by family or social persuasion.
It is the availability of the murder weapon that offers the opportunity of mass murder to these misguided individuals.
Call it what it is. Don’t call it mental illness.
Priscilla Mayfield, Tulsa
Gun law nonsensical
Oklahoma is stepping back into the Wild West when anyone could carry a gun, a six-shooter or repeating rifle.
Our elected officials think they are protecting our Second Amendment rights and lots of us think that, too. But look at Texas.
On Aug. 31, a police officer performed a routine traffic stop and was shot; seven people died and 25 were injured in the subsequent rampage.
Oklahoma has been lucky. Our only major shooting was in 1986 in an Edmond post office.
Our representatives have said that mass shootings are a mental health problem. It may be.
But, it is also obvious they have a mental health problem by allowing anyone almost anywhere to carry a weapon at all times.
Dianna Phillips, Sand Springs
Environmental legacy
The prime minister of India just had his country plant 200 million trees. In Oklahoma, we need to plant at least 2 million and water them.
Nationwide, at least 200 million in open areas are needed. Property owners need to be rewarded with a small property tax reduction for every tree over 3 inches in diameter at 3 feet high.
How many carbon dioxide absorbing oxygen producers would you have? Perhaps a property owner of one half acre or more needs a 5% increase.
As a trained scientist with more than 14 years as an officer in the Air Force, I learned to observe and identify problems. Then, we would correct them.
If you look at thousands of pictures of Greenland, Alaska and much of Antarctica, what do you see? Lots of black soot from poorly burnt coal and other hydrocarbons are quite obvious.
A bigger portion of our foreign aid must be used to reduce soot emissions if we are serious about fighting global warming and rising oceans.
Do you have any better idea? What is our legacy?
Beside reducing our debt, more trees and less soot must be a responsible citizen’s top priories now.
Marshall D. Nelson, Owasso