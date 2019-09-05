Scam of health care
Universal health care does work and exists in every other developed country in the world.
Japan got it in 1961. Canada in 1984. Italy in 1978. Norway, France, Sweden, Australia, Germany, etc. They solved this problem decades ago, and somehow Americans have been conned into believing that something the rest of the planet has does not work.
Even places considered bastions of free market capitalism, like Singapore and Hong Kong, have it.
Our system is a scam.
You pay large monthly premiums (that go up every year) then pay deductibles and have no idea if the treatment or medication you will need is covered.
The patient has no idea how much services or medication costs. Medicine in the rest of the world costs a fraction of what it does here.
You have to repeat this process for insurance on eyes and teeth. Most federal health care agencies are prohibited from negotiating drug prices, unlike those of other nations.
Will you be taxed for it? Yes. But Americans forget to subtract their current health care costs: no premium, deductible, etc.
Normal, everyday Americans would pay significantly less for health care.
We need to sift through the partisan nonsense and look at this issue for what it is. Is it better for you to have guaranteed insurance in exchange for a small tax increase? Would you spend less money on health care or not?
We already know the answer.
Adam Deatherage, Tulsa
Better TPD priorities
Yesterday morning, I was driving on 41st Street, going west on Mingo Road. As I descended the hill over the expressway, my SUV had gained momentum so that I was going over the speed limit.
The traffic was very light, when what should appear was a motorcycle police officer with his red and blue lights ablazing.
Yes, I had been caught for speeding by a police officer who was hiding behind bushes or a building, which seems blatantly unfair and very sneaky. Although accidents can happen in seconds, I fail to see where the danger was in this case.
I’m not making an excuse, since, yes, I was speeding.
My question is where are the police when drivers run red lights and stop signs, which truly could cause accidents?
Then I read in the Tulsa World that they’re cracking down on those who run yellow lights — never seen that happen yet — I think they’re way over their heads just trying to catch those who run red lights.
Although I don’t condone speeding, it seems there are more urgent problems in Tulsa to solve than ambushing speeders by hiding your motorcycle, putting out your radar gun to catch speeders and slapping them with a fine of $150.
It sure adds to the city’s coffers. Couldn’t help but think, since it was the last week in August, quotas must be reached, which, of course, any police officer will vehemently deny.
Alon J. Soderfeld, Tulsa