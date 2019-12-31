Enough of Trump
Congressman Markwayne Mullin says the impeachment process is a sham. He is right, but it is the Republicans making it a sham.
They continue to deny the facts, and they lie along with President Donald Trump. They definitely know that Trump’s reason for holding up aid to Ukraine was to get the investigation gong on Joe Biden’s family.
It’s funny they were not interested in the investigation until Joe Biden ran for president.
Republicans had control of both chambers of Congress for two years. Why wait until now?
Shame on the gutless Republicans. They must be worried about getting re-elected.
I have been a registered Republican for 66 years but enough of Trump. It is enough.
Herman Henderson, Bixby
Democrats behavioral farce
If the activity that the Democrats are displaying with their tragicomedy impeachment farce is to become the norm rather than an anomaly, I fear this will soon bode the end of our beloved republic and the time has come for some drastic changes.
I realize there are idiots on both sides of the aisle, but I hope my Republican Party will never sink to the depths being displayed by the current Democrats.
Hopefully Democrats will have an epiphany and mend their ways after being soundly thumped in the next election. The alternative is to continue following their lead lemmings over the cliff into the abyss of oblivion.
While I do not have the audacity to question the wisdom of our founders, we should realize that political thinking and times do change, and we should adjust our thinking to reflect this.
I do not pretend to possess the wisdom and knowledge to devise a solution. I do, however, have a suggestion.
Perhaps we should establish a board of impartial, knowledgeable individuals to study any proposal for impeachment to give approval or advice before it is considered by Congress. Such a proposal would need to be very carefully crafted to avoid usurping or abridging any constitutionally mandated congressional rights or powers.
In the name of fairness, we should give the (Reps.) Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler impeachment triumvirate the benefit of the doubt, although in my mind the doubt looms humongous!
Roger D. Williams, Tulsa
Waiting on Jesus
Its amazing that so many Democrat politicians and their media partners can get on national TV everyday and just lie through their teeth.
They know the whole country knows they are lying, and yet they have no shame. There has probably never been another time in history when so many people are completely shameless.
Jesus is waiting for this crop of humans to be ready for the harvest. I hope Jesus returns soon because this crop of humanity is not only ripe, it is starting to rot on the vine. Come soon, Lord Jesus!
Lonny W. Crumbliss,
Broken Arrow