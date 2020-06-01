Re-evaluate school zone
Every Monday through Friday for 17 years, I have driven past Thoreau Academy, 7370 E. 71st St., at various times.
I find the school zone to be out of sync with logic. The school zone lights are flashing at 7:30 a.m. and still on after 9 a.m.
Not once, regardless of what time it is, have I ever seen a pedestrian in that area, with the exception of someone waiting at the bus stop occasionally.
All those who have received tickets (I have not) would agree that the timing for the school zone lights should be re-evaluated to see if it is necessary at all and, if so, what time parameters should be established.
Mike Johnson, Broken Arrow
Need a boring president
We need a boring, yet effective presidential ticket.
If there is anything we can learn from the Donald Trump presidency, it’s that the president needs to be a leader first and an entertainer last.
As I write this, Trump is bragging about his ratings and the ratings of his favorite morning TV shows on Twitter, while over 100,000 people have died and nearly 40 million people have applied for unemployment.
This is on top of all of his other side-show antics, distractions and jaw-dropping absurdities.
On the other side, you have Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. One of them wants to bring massive systemic change, and the other is a walking gaffe machine with newly raised sexual assault accusations and lots of cringe-worthy videos circulating.
Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, there is a time and place for everything.
Maybe right now isn’t the time for radical change, and maybe right now isn’t the time for more controversy and division.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if we had an election of known bipartisan nice people like John Kasich/Lisa Murkowski on the red ticket and Joe Manchin/Chris Coons on the blue ticket.
These are straight-down-the-middle people who can work with both sides, bring stability, work with dignity, restore the national image and not be a headline every single night of the week.
Those names won’t make you jump for joy, or scream into a pillow, and that sounds pretty amazing right now.
Adam Deatherage, Tulsa
LaFortune stream needs help
I am writing in regards to the amount of trash in the water areas at LaFortune Park, specifically the stream that flows through the golf course, also where the stream courses through the course.
The duck/goose pond needs some attention as does the stream from the east side of the pedestrian trail.
The pond has a lot of weeds and algae growing around the perimeter of the pond. The stream crosses under the foot bridge on the east side of the park and has a lot of debris in it including aluminum cans.
I am thinking that the perfect individuals to perform the clean up are those in the city and county jails as volunteers to clean up the water pieces at the park.
Jack Montgomery, Tulsa