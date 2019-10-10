Thank you, Ashley Parrish
Congratulations to Ashley Parrish on her wonderful career at the Tulsa World and on her new beginnings at Holland Hall. She is a talented, class act!
I first met Ashley in June 2003 when she called for a home interview with my husband about his jam-making success. She managed to put him at ease while getting his back story about making jam and even more.
Her story appeared on June 23, 2003, with a big spread headlined “Trafficked Jam ... This jam-maker is serious about his prize-winning preserves and everybody wants some.”
Of course after her article appeared, everyone did want some.
Jim no longer enters the Tulsa State Fair after grand prize and blue ribbons throughout the years, and his production has slowed.
But on a hot early summer day one can find him and his picking pal, Dan, in the ripe blueberry fields east of Tulsa, resulting in his delicious blueberry jam.
Thank you, Ashley, for that nice recognition for my husband. And best of luck in your new career at a great school.
Ann Maske, Tulsa
Plante in poor taste
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante’s cartoon depicting a moat with alligators and snakes is in extremely poor taste and is far from funny.
The Trump administration is doing everything possible to stem the tide of people entering the country illegally and asylum seekers who refuse to follow our laws and procedures for admittance.
These people, at about 500,000 year-to-date in August, have overwhelmed our entrance facilities. A country is defined by its borders.
We have an obligation to protect and defend these borders and the laws and procedures established for applicants to enter.
When these laws and procedures are violated in the extreme, we must respond in the extreme. Our tax dollars are better spent on productive measures rather than having to accommodate the influx of people trying to gain illegal entrance.
This wave from Central America and Mexico along with the open borders crowd want to turn the U.S. into Latinosville.
Are there not too many people living here illegally (11 million) now? Americans must decide who comes in and who does not.
Jim Brosseau, Tulsa
GOP facing facts
The story “Delegation’s reaction to inquiry mixed” (Sept. 25) included Oklahoma’s Republican congressional members making statements about how the Democratic Party has been trying for three years to impeach President Trump.
This is not factually correct.
The Democratic Party has only been in the majority of the U.S. House since January. That has only been 10 months.
The special investigation was led by Robert Mueller, a registered Republican for many years, who was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, also a Republican and appointed by Trump.
If they call that a Democratic investigation, they are factually wrong. They should know better than to try and push off onto the Democratic Party what the Republicans, by law, had to do.
The other thing really getting me riled is repeating and amplifying Trump’s statements about how Mueller hired Democrats, thus making it a Democratic attempt to impeach him.
By law, no government official during or after a hiring interview is allowed to ask a prospective employee about their political affiliation or who they voted for in the last election.
Every person when hired to work for the government is expected to put partisanship aside and simply do the job they were hired to do.
Did the Russians interfere in our 2016 election? They did, which Mueller proved. Did they try and use social media to make Hillary Clinton’s election more difficult because they wanted Trump to win. Yes, they did.
These are facts not shaded by political party affiliation. Just the facts.
Timothy Richley, Owasso