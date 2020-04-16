Be patient with restaurants
As the proud mother of a manager-in-training at one of our city’s restaurants, I implore hungry citizens for patience and grace when dealing with these employees.
These are unprecedented times for everyone, even the restaurant industry. They are working with skeletal crews, under new guidelines and procedures, and getting slammed with online orders, which all seem to come in simultaneously.
Mistakes will be made. Orders will be late.
Let’s please be thankful these places are remaining open for business and that the employees are showing up to work.
Janis Roeber, Tulsa
Don’t let economy die
Periodically, Mother Nature throws a disease at humans that kills thousands, even millions.
The coronavirus is projected to kill up to 240,000 Americans, a horrendous tragedy, but, unfortunately, death is a part of life.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 there were 647,457 deaths from heart disease, 599,108 from cancer and 55,672 from the flu and pneumonia. Also horrendous. Of these, only flu is contagious, but we don’t shut down the economy or society for the flu.
The cold, hard fact is when the black plague or Spanish flu or other disease kills people, we sadly must bury the dead on go on.
If we allow COVID-19 to cause a depression in America, the suffering will be worse, and still people will die. In the next few weeks, many people will run out of money; then they will run out of food. Food banks will be overwhelmed.
My wife and I are 70, therefore high risk. But a Chinese study shows people under 40 have a 0.2% death rate, meaning 998 out of 1,000 will survive.
To save the U.S. economy, we will have to consider letting people under 40 go back to work. People over 40 can continue to exercise caution.
No matter what we do, a lot of people will die. The question is: Will we let the economy die with them?
Joe Brink, Broken Arrow
Federal red tape
Isn’t it interesting how on a daily basis we hear the president, vice president and treasury secretary talk about how they’re having to cut through so much red tape and bureaucracy to help unemployed taxpayers?
And yet here in Oklahoma there are many wanting the governor to rely more on Washington to run our Medicaid program. What are we thinking?
Vic McClintic, Bixby
Plan for new normal
Oklahoma is fortunate to have professionals at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, county health departments, hospitals and other health providers working together to cope with the projected COVD-19 surge and determining when it will be safe to lift restrictions gradually.
In the April 9 edition of the Tulsa World, a college football coach and a business executive offered opinions about lifting the restrictions. They seemed to be focused on our country returning to their definition of normal.
Rather than worrying about returning to the normal for a few, we should start now to plan for a new normal for all.
We live in a world and nation interconnected to one another, and what happens to our fellow man matters.
Learning from this pandemic and exercising a new level of civility and compromise to create a new normal will be essential going forward.
As a nation, we did not prepare for this pandemic. We have defunded and devalued public health in our country.
Low-wage earners and lower socioeconomic classes are the most impacted. Our rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate.
These facts should not be ignored. I don’t pretend to have all the answers but do have three suggestions for a new normal for our country.
We should value and appropriately fund our public health safety net, ensure a fair and livable minimum wage and provide universal health care.
John Sacra, M.D., Tulsa
Lifting spirits with letters
In my effort to stay positive I would like to thank the Tulsa World for publishing three pages of beautiful writing and illustration in the April 12 newspaper.
I devoured the articles written by Ginnie Graham, the Rev. Ray A. Owens, Bill Blankenship, Wayne Greene and the Easter Sonrise by Bruce Plante.
I hope many others were able to lift their spirits by reading the thoughts from local citizens, including letters to the editor.
It sure made my day better!
Vicki Kirkland, Tulsa