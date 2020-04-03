Family history lesson
Hearing that there was a refrigerator truck parked outside Elmhurst Hospital in New York being used as a supplemental morgue to handle the overflow brings to mind a story my father shared with me years ago.
My grandfather was an immigrant from Riga, Latvia, to Philadelphia, where he delivered blocks of ice to apartments and tenements from his horse-drawn wagon.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, there were so many deaths that the authorities actually confiscated his ice wagon to carry dead bodies because the mortuaries were overwhelmed.
This reflects the enormity, scope and consequences caused by that influenza virus.
Comparatively, if that virus was like a lizard, then this one is a Tyrannosaurus rex! It continues to progress.
I fear it doesn’t seem that it will be stopped any time soon without continued strict adherence to the guidelines, like social distancing.
I wish the president felt this way. It’s too bad he couldn’t have met my grandfather.
David Hurewitz, M.D., Tulsa
Editor’s note: Dr. David Hurewitz is a retired allergist and immunologist.
Black Death parallels
As serious as the COVID-19 pandemic is, it still pales in comparison with what was arguably the most horrific disease pandemic in human history: the black death plague that devastated Europe over a five-year period in the mid-14th century.
Bubonic plague is believed to have originated in Asia and made its way to Europe by means of trading ships heavily contaminated by flea-infested rats carrying the disease bacteria.
The ships should have been quarantined (as was done recently with the Grand Princess cruise ship) or at least turned away, but they weren’t, and the plague was introduced into the continent where they docked in Italy.
From there the disease quickly spread in all directions throughout Europe.
Fourteenth-century Europeans were woefully unprepared to deal with disease pandemics, as medical technology then was scarcely advanced beyond what existed in the Stone Age.
So this is how the unfortunate Europeans had to deal with the plague. They died. In monstrous tallies.
Conservative estimates place the death toll at roughly 25 million, about a third of the continent’s population.
We practice social distancing from other people today.
The folks back then would have had to practice social distancing from infected rats, which unfortunately flourished throughout Europe as unwanted house pets.
So despite some ironic parallels between the two pandemics, our outlook is more optimistic.
Hopefully, the five years it took for the black death to expire will be reduced to about five months for COVID-19.
Jim Mixon, Tulsa
Gradual business re-opening
Missing your favorite restaurant, bar or nail salon? Me too!
I agree with all the business closings, but hopefully that won’t last more than two or three weeks. Then what?
Rather than open for business as before, a gradual reopening might be necessary.
I wouldn’t be entirely comfortable walking into any crowded establishment in the near future.
Let’s allow these businesses to operate at 50% capacity at first.
In that way, we could maintain our social distancing and hopefully see some of our favorite service workers go back to work, sooner rather than later, and we could once again enjoy a night out.
Heaven knows, we all need it!
Pam DuPont, Tulsa