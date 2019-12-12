Trump kicking butt
I am appalled by the continuing attacks on President Trump with unending innuendo by whining Democrats who can’t get over him beating Hillary Clinton.
The only sources for these absurd statements is the fake news media led by CNN and MSNBC. These two mouthpieces for the Democratic Party have never said one good thing about President Trump. The Democrat complainers even attack us fundamentalist Christians and our Republican congressmen and senators for supporting the president.
Are you kidding me? Who else would we support?
Democrats favor same-sex marriage and abortion. These two moral issues will never be supported by Republicans and conservative, fundamentalist Christians.
For those whining Democrats who don’t like our majority politics and religious choice in Oklahoma, I say move to some moral liberal mecca such as Los Angeles. Its inept Democrat city leaders cannot figure out how to care for the thousands of street people. Maybe you can help.
Trump is the first American president in many years to stand up for the U.S. and kick butt to get things done.
Beware to the Washington swamp.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Shopping memories
What happened to the days when a family, or people in general, would get in their vehicles and shop for the things they needed? I miss those days of social interaction.
Today, we are teaching ourselves and our children to become antisocial and lazy.
With the progression of online grocery pickup that is so prevalent in many stores, some people have come to rely on this service to promote laziness.
Some people go so far as to use Door Dash and not even get out of their house. Then, to top it off, they get mad because they might have to wait in their car for longer than expected.
Do people ever consider that there may be a problem leading to an order not getting out quickly?
We need to go old school and shop for ourselves. I understand that for disabled and elderly people, it is a great service.
However, some people use these services because of pure laziness or, oh, I forgot, they don’t want to have to take kids to the store because they will have to be responsible for them.
Let’s all get back in to life and quit being so lazy and antisocial. I loved the good old days!
Lynn Adams, Collinsville
Trump comment insults God
On Oct. 23, President Trump attacked Republicans not pledging fealty, so-called “Never Trumpers,” by referring to them as “ human scum.” He used the same term describing the FBI at a recent rally.
As a professed Christian and, according to his words, “a tremendous believer,” how does Trump explain such a comment to the millions of evangelical Christians who voted for him in 2016 and continue to support him?
Francis A. Schaeffer (1912-1984), an American evangelical theologian and Presbyterian pastor, argued the basis of human dignity and worth are that man is created in the image of God, and each human life has intrinsic value. One of his most famous and often repeated quotes is “God don’t make no junk.”
Trump needs to know that God don’t make no human scum.
James Wolfe, Tulsa
Editor’s note: President Trump’s complete tweet: “Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History. But we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf.”