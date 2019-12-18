Losing faith in country
How do we teach our country’s children to become active citizens and follow the morals instilled in us when we have elected leaders on both sides ignoring those very things?
We teach our children to be truthful, respectful, open-minded, to defend themselves with witnesses and evidence and that the Constitution grants a jury of the defendant’s peers to listen fairly and impartially.
We teach about differences in opinions, stressing that true debate is not only presenting facts but also listening to opposing facts and engaging in civil discussion.
These recent weeks have fractured my faith in my country and political system. I don’t feel my representatives represent or protect me.
Instead, I see morals set aside to stay in office. What are we modeling for our children and future active citizens? That it’s acceptable to put others down, warp the truth to fit personal needs and do anything to advance?
We lament that youths aren’t taking an active role, but have we modeled being productive, active citizens? Or, have we created the problem with our own apathy to the snowballing situation of party-before-all-else?
President James Madison forecast that factions are not good for the country, and those with too much control will not look out for the people, but for themselves. He believed a large public would elect a qualified candidate: one least likely to sacrifice the public good to temporary condition.
We have failed to elect qualified representatives.
Have we lost all sense of morality and belief in the American principle?
Ellen Lannert, Tulsa
Vaccination decisions
As a pediatrician, I work together with the families of the children I treat. It’s a partnership because the parents and I have the same goal: to keep children healthy and safe.
We need that relationship of mutual trust so we can talk openly about issues that impact a child’s health, such as vaccinations.
As the Dec. 3 editorial notes, most Oklahomans vaccinate their children, and therefore most of my patients can spend their childhoods learning, playing and growing (“Polling shows vast majority of Oklahomans believe vaccinations are effective. But vaccines don’t work, if you don’t get vaccinated.”).
However, as misinformation, hesitancy and negative rhetoric around vaccinations have grown, I am concerned that more and more children will not have the protection they need to live healthy lives.
A decision as important as vaccination should come from a conversation between parents and their child’s physician, rather than from social media or a blog, which may not have the most current medical information.
Having a physician you can trust means you can discuss your concerns and work with the doctor as a team to provide optimal care for your child.
Children face enough challenges as it is. A broken wrist on the playground or a cold caught from preschool aren’t problems that are easy to avoid. But we can protect children from tetanus, measles, mumps and other diseases — and we’ve had that ability for more than 50 years.
I have been involved in immunization safety and efficacy clinical trials first-hand, and I encourage parents to make their children’s world safer by talking with their pediatrician about vaccinations.
Amanda Foster, D.O., Tulsa