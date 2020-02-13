Proud of Romney
I am so proud of Sen. Mitt Romney for standing up for God when making his impeachment trial decision.
I am shocked at those who say they speak for God but push his commandments aside when they interfere with their group’s money or power.
I see “for sale” signs in church yards in my neighborhood. One pastor confided that his conservative church members are dying while a nearby church is growing.
There is also a mosque in my neighborhood where followers fill the parking lot to overflowing.
Muslims for Mercy was founded by an imam whose life was saved as a young boy in a Palestinian refugee camp. A Catholic nun hid him in 1982 when Christians were looking for Muslims to kill. Her name in English was Mercy.
He grew up to found Muslims for Mercy, a charity that ministers to all faiths to honor her name.
I hit the streets to minister to my people who are hurting and landed at the Tulsa Day Center, established and funded largely by a local Jewish family.
The Bible says to love your neighbor and that the laws and the prophets are based on this. I went to a church in my neighborhood with a sign on the door that said, “This Pope Gives Us Hope.”
When Pope Francis went to Jerusalem, he took a Jewish rabbi and Muslim imam with him because these three faith traditions stress doing the word. God loves all of us, not just some.
Linda Whitmire, Tulsa
Brave newspaper carrier
Among all the letters spewing political anguish, we would like to shine a little sunshine on the world and the Tulsa World.
A couple of years ago, World carrier Don Evans began delivering our newspaper every day. He is reliable and even includes notes in our papers to keep us informed.
We have a very steep driveway, and he always leaves our paper up the hill at the walkway nearest our front door, rain or shine.
During the last snow event, our area received around 5 inches, and Don couldn’t get up our icy, snowy driveway.
He parked his car in a snow drift by the road and walked up our very snowy lawn to deliver our paper. We counted 33 steps!
We appreciate Don so much and just wanted the world, and the Tulsa World, to know it.
Thank you, Don, and see you tomorrow morning.
Duane and Chris Lietzke, Grove
Trump’s achievements
There are some things no one can explain.
In common and rational language, what is it that President Donald Trump is doing or has done that is so bad for America that motivates people to hate him and his supporters?
Has he proposed taking away any constitutional rights? Have any of our rights disappeared? Has he proposed higher taxes?
Has he caused the economy to fail? Has he started any new wars? Have minorities or women suffered more under his leadership than in previous administrations?
Did he run guns to Mexico? Did he direct the IRS to target leftist nonprofit groups? Did he spy on journalists?
Did his administration spy on the Democratic Party and jail any of their people? Did he give Iran millions of dollars?
No. His biggest sin was humiliating the left and those in the entitlement culture.
All he did was win the 2016 presidential election, which the media and Democrats had awarded to Hillary Clinton even before the election was held.
In Trump’s State of the Union speech, he summarized all the things that have been accomplished and what he wants to accomplish. And he isn’t even taking a salary.
After reading these accomplishments, how can anyone say that he doesn’t want to help U.S. citizens? Didn’t we want a change from those practiced do-nothing suits?
Take time to look at Trump’s achievements then look at the proposed agendas of Democratic presidential candidates. Which do you want? Which future for the U.S. do you want for your children? For yourself?
I know which one I want, President Trump.
Carol Tokarchik, Tulsa