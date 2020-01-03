Trump normalizes lying
I was born about 4 miles from President Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, so naturally he’s one of my favorite presidents.
Lincoln said, “Our government rests on public opinion. Whoever can change public opinion can change the government.”
The only thing that President Donald Trump has in common with Lincoln is that Trump practices this saying with his sleazy, demagogic, lying tweets.
Lincoln, known as Honest Abe, was the antithesis of Trump, who has lied up to 15,000 times since his election.
After watching the House impeachment hearings, the same could be said of Reps. Devin Nunes, Ken Gordon, John Ratcliff, Elise Stefanik, Mike Turner, Chris Stewart and Mike Conaway, though not to the extent of Trump.
Trump has normalized lying.
It also applies to Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin for continuing to promulgate lies.
Trump has even normalized lying by some of my best Christian friends.
Apparently, the only way to rid our country of this embarrassment is at the polls in 2020.
Darrell Hazle,
Broken Arrow
Protect the gamblersI no longer can enter Oklahoma Indian casinos as a customer without losing money from the first push of a slot button.
I have observed the tightening of machines and lowering of payouts over four or five years.
The casinos have adjusted the slot machines to an all-time low in recent months.
It is discouraging to hear Gov. Kevin Stitt and the tribes fighting over their shares of the revenue.
The paying customer (gambler) is the source of what Stitt and tribal leadership depend on financially.
I’m not hearing any safeguards for the gamblers to receiving a reasonable chance to win.
It is time for the customer (gambler) to have a voice. Please include percentage guarantees for the gambler, Gov. Stitt.
David Turney, Tulsa
Put U.S. together again
Amid all of the political and social hatred prevalent in our world, it is up to each individual to act in a way we expect from others.
If you’re against illegal activities, then don’t break the laws, like speeding, distracted driving, etc.
If you’re against corruption, quit cheating on your taxes, taking government assistance undeservingly, etc.
The most dangerous moment for society is the moment one individual believes he or she is above the law.
We are individuals who through our independent actions and words shape society as a whole.
I am not pro-Trump or anti-Trump. I am not pro-Democrat or pro-Republican.
I support what is best in the big picture of life.
I want to urge, or rather beg, any and all of my friends and fellow Oklahomans and Americans to stop inciting hate and start writing realistic legislation to get this country back in order.
Sondra Menasco, Wilburton