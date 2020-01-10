Stitt needs to stand down
What a mess Gov. Kevin Stitt has created! His naïveté is disappointing but not surprising. It seems his bullying tactics have backfired in the court of public opinion.
Had the governor been more respectful, he might well have earned support for modest increases in state revenues from tribal gaming.
As it is, tribal leadership has little incentive to negotiate, and why should they? The compact has been enormously successful. It is a testament to tribal planning, business acumen and the even-handed distribution of the wealth created that now benefits the neediest in our state.
Do we really want to take money away from the tribes for repurposing by elected officials often eager to hand out tax cuts to big corporations and the wealthy?
If Stitt wants to raise revenue, how about revisiting the gross production taxes on for-profit energy companies rather than taking away from tribal investments in health care, education and job creation.
Because of the governor’s intransigence, it appears we are headed for a prolonged court battle where there are arguably no winners. So, while one segment of government is out trying to recruit new businesses, administration lawyers will be seeking to undermine tribal interests that pour $150 million annually into state coffers.
Perhaps it’s time for another initiative petition, to protect the tribes. Where do I sign?
Rather than worry about finding a dignified exit strategy, the governor should stand down before irreparable damage has been done. If you support the tribes, it is time to speak up.
Bill Leighty, Tulsa
Stitt needs to play nice
I do not understand Gov. Kevin Stitt’s position regarding the Indian gaming compact that grants tribes which have signed the compact certain exclusive rights. Those compacts, agreed to in 2005, are available online and the key section, part 15, paragraph B was printed in the Tulsa World.
“This Compact shall have a term which will expire on January 1, 2020, and at that time, if organization licensees or others are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state or court order following the effective date of this Compact, the Compact shall automatically renew for successive additional fifteen-year terms; provided that, within one hundred eighty (180) days of the expiration of this Compact or any renewal thereof, either the tribe or the state, acting through its Governor, may request to renegotiate the terms.”
Gov. Stitt needed to leave things alone, then after Jan. 1 “request to renegotiate the terms” of subsections A and E of part 11 of the compact. Those subsections pertain to the money the state receives.
I’m sure Gov. Stitt feels he can get the state a better deal, and maybe it is time to renegotiate. But turning our indigenous Oklahomans into adversaries is the wrong way to conduct business.
I ask the governor to please read the compact with new eyes and play nice with our Indian neighbors.
Jim Weems, Tulsa
Treaty-busting Stitt
In U.S. history, 500 treaties between Native American tribes and the government were all broken by the government. Gov. Kevin Stitt is wanting to break another one.
Treaties are same as contracts and compacts. Now we have 501 broken treaties for the same historic reasons: valuable land, gold and other things of value belonging to tribes. In this case, it is money earned by tribes.
For the first time in many years, Oklahoma Native American tribes have a big winner, casinos. Gov. Kevin Stitt will go down in history as just another treaty buster after money.
Often, a millionaire businessman-turned-politician thinks everyone will totally follow his commands. But here, Stitt made a rookie politician’s dumb mistake and stubbornly will not back off from his unwinnable position.
However, on the positive side, Stitt united all Oklahoma tribes, which could be fatal for him and others of same party during elections. With many tribal members considering changing their party affiliation, it makes you wonder his motive?
The answer is that raising casino percentages will bring the state millions annually, which Stitt would offset with similar millions in tax cuts for his party’s wealthy members.
As a non-tribal citizen knowing the terrible history of Native American tribes, Stitt’s treaty busting is history repeating its shameful self.
Bob Jackman, Tulsa
Democrats don’t hate Trump
The writer of “Democrats have done nothing in three years” (Dec. 28) has been drinking President Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid.
First, the Democrats took over the House on Jan. 3, 2019, not three years ago. Today, there are more than 250 bills, some with bipartisan support, that have been passed and are sitting on the Senate majority leader’s desk waiting to be voted on by the Senate.
Second, we Democrats do not “hate” Trump. We dislike his incessant lying, his calling everything he disagrees with “fake news,” his alienation of America’s allies worldwide and his constant tweeting attacks on anyone not considered loyal to him.
Finally, if President Barack Obama had committed a fraction of what Trump has done, he would have been impeached and probably removed by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Ken Bailey, Tulsa