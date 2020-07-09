Protecting others
Does anyone question the wisdom of restricting the choice to drive after drinking that would put other people involuntarily at risk?
Who thinks it’s unreasonable to expect people not to smoke in public spaces where smoke will be involuntarily shared by others, endangering their health?
COVID-19 deaths of Americans this year to date, undercounted, already are more than twice the number of second-hand smoking deaths and drunk driving deaths annually combined.
Is it too much to expect to protect our friends and neighbors from involuntary exposure to this health hazard by wearing and encouraging, even requiring, others to wear masks where we breathe our secretions into our shared air?
We’re all in this together.
Randy Belford, Okmulgee
Focus on teacher quality
Recently, when I visited my dentist for teeth cleaning, the hygienist asked me what I did for a living.
When I proudly answered that I was a history/psychology teacher, he jokingly said, “Oh, so what do you coach?”
The exchange may seem familiar, but it is a sad testimony in Oklahoma that many social studies teachers cannot get a teaching job unless they have the ability to coach something the school needs.
Recently, I applied for a psychology teacher job at a nearby high school (I have a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Oklahoma) but was turned down because I don’t coach girl’s basketball.
I’ve been turned down for other history teacher jobs because I do not coach.
Schools do not like admitting that applicants have been turned down because they don’t coach something.
I believe and know from experience that teaching is a full-time job.
What a sad testimony on education in Oklahoma when a knowledge of history, political science, geography and psychology are so crucial that qualified, experienced, certified teachers are judged based on their ability to coach and not solely on their ability and love of teaching the aforementioned subjects.
The importance of these subjects is self-evident, without the support of coaching.
If we want a well-informed state with a focus on higher education, Oklahoma needs to put more importance on the quality of student education.
Rodney Stauffer, Claremore
Real dictators
In response to the letter “Becoming a dictator” (June 3), it’s hard to tell if the writer is talking about the conservatives or the liberals.
If the writer really wants a dictator, that person should go live in Russia, North Korea or several other countries in that area.
Mary Beathe, Sperry