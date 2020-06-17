Politics prevails over health
I have watched graphs of Tulsa COVID-19 cases rising abruptly recently. A failed search of the news for the words “exponential growth” highlights the absence of concern of our leaders for the impending danger in President Donald Trump’s planned mass assembly on Saturday.
Clearly, politics prevails over concerns for the public danger inherent in 19,000 shouting, shoulder-to-shoulder fans. It is not only a danger to them but also to their absent families and chains of occasional contacts.
Only Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department forcefully expressed concern.
I pray that participants will wear masks, take care and that the consequences of the president’s and governor’s political focus won’t lead to a second peak and plateau that damages hope for a fall recovery or worse.
Kenneth C. Weston, Tulsa
Right time for Trump
This is not the wrong time for a visit from President Donald Trump; it is the right time (“This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally,” June 15).
With Trump’s upcoming visit, all eyes in the country will be on Tulsa. Tulsa has an opportunity to shine, but what will be the outcome of the visit be?
How will Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum portray the city? Will the visit result in Tulsa and the state being looked at as a backward, racist, flyover community with a high divorce and imprisonment rate. A city with a low growth rate that can’t keep or recruit talent to the city?
Or will the city portray itself as a compassionate, diverse, up-and-coming community where a premium opportunity for growth still exists. Why pass on an opportunity to excel above others?
As fellow Tulsans, we all must ask ourselves individually, are you capable of respect for other’s rights and opinions in an effort for positive outcomes for the city? Or do you want to remain a muddling flyover state as some would portray?
As a city and state, we, the governor and mayor have one chance to get this right. The outcome, either positive or negative, will weigh on Tulsa for years, if not decades.
Todd Taylor, Tulsa