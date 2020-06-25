Disgusting jaywalking arrest
I’m disgusted by the white Tulsa police officers handcuffing two Black teenagers and arresting one for doing what? Walking in the street!
I jaywalked down the middle of several streets for 35 minutes on a morning jaunt. There were no cops around in my neighborhood.
But of course, I’m white and over 60, so no threat to the good old boys in Oklahoma.
What were those officers looking for? Any Black person doing anything outside?
What were they thinking as they pushed the youth to the ground and handcuffed him for walking? Was it a power play? You bet!
Tulsa may not fly the Confederate flag; it didn’t 99 years ago either.
But white people in power positions are every bit as eager today to jump to wrong conclusions, and do hateful, stupid things against Black people, either by omission or on purpose, because they can.
I’m tired of people in the Bible Belt playing Christian charades and still standing with this president in spite of his hateful attitudes and obvious lack of empathy. People in “oil country” have sold their souls to protect their bottom line, overriding their moral compass for far too long.
It’s time to speak out for truth, justice and reform in our hearts and in society.
Diana Skidmore Keathley, Tulsa
Yes on SQ 802
With everything going on right now, I am nervous that Oklahomans will forget we have an important decision to make June 30: Should Medicaid be expanded to 200,000 of our neighbors?
I hope you plan to vote yes on State Question 802. Medicaid expansion will provide health insurance to Oklahomans managing serious illnesses, including diabetes and cancer. There will be an estimated 20,530 new cases of cancer in Oklahoma this year. We know that early detection saves lives. This is our chance to expand Medicaid to ensure more people have access to lifesaving cancer screenings and tests.
Without it, many will go untreated and undiagnosed. This is incredibly important to me as a cancer survivor. Having fought blood cancer three times in 32 years, my survival is due in large part to catching my disease early, stopping progression and receiving the care I need at high-quality centers of excellence. Without medical coverage, many will go untreated and undiagnosed. Without health care, I simply would not be here today.
Join me June 30 to vote yes on SQ 802, and help us give thousands of Oklahomans a fighting chance.
Shagah Zakerion, Tulsa
For SQ 802
In Sunday’s World, Jonathan Small wrote there was a better way to improve health care in Oklahoma than voting for State Question 802 (“No, it won’t improve hospital finances”).
The political party that has controlled Oklahoma for the last several years and has also been against anything related to “Obamacare” keeps saying there is a better way, but they have not been able to come up with any way to tap into the federal money available.
Even after SQ 802 supporters secured far more signatures than needed to put it on the ballot, Gov. Kevin Stitt delayed setting a date for it until he could come up with his own plan. He submitted a plan, the Legislature gave him a funding mechanism to make it happen and then he vetoed his own bill! The party in control cannot even agree on how to move forward on this issue. That is why the petition got such overwhelming support across the state from a myriad of groups.
If anything is going to happen, apparently we can’t rely on state government to make it happen.
I urge a yes vote on SQ 802 so Oklahoma can move ahead and have access to these tax dollars that we are already paying.
Royce Caldron, Tulsa
Troubling FOP remarks
No matter the issue, I find it troubling that the president of Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police feels the way to resolve an issue, attain a goal, is to “go to war” (“Police union leader explains how organization ‘flipped the vote’ on city council’s oversight proposal,” June 14).
“You have got to build those relationships before the fight starts, you have got to cultivate those things with your politicians, you have got to cultivate them with your citizens so that when you need to turn your organization into a war wagon and weaponize it and go to war, you can,” said Jerad Lindsey in a podcast.
Karen Wagoner, Muskogee