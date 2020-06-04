Workers need safety
Oklahoma is beginning Phase 3 of its reopening plan: Unrestricted staffing of worksites.
I cannot emphasize enough how crucial it is that the thousands of workers going back to work do so with proper protective equipment.
As Oklahoma’s numbers for positive COVID-19 cases rise day to day, working families have a difficult decision to make: Risk losing a paycheck or risk infecting themselves and their loved ones?
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Oklahoma AFL-CIO has called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue an emergency temporary standard to protect all workers from infectious diseases with little response.
Time and time again, OSHA and the Department of Labor have said there is enough guidance out there for workers already. But we know guidance is not enforceable.
Many essential Oklahoma workers have been exposed to the novel coronavirus while on the job and, unfortunately, some have died.
Perhaps to prevent future loss of life, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services should establish a hotline for workers to report unsafe working conditions.
If Oklahoma’s workers aren’t safe, no one is safe. During this time of pandemic and economic crash, it is our responsibility to ensure everyone is properly protected.
Our workers need a hand up, not a handout.
Jimmy Curry,
Oklahoma City
Editor note: Jimmy Curry is president/secretary-treasurer of the Oklahoma AFL-CIO,
Zink Dam concerns
The Tulsa World is one of our only sources for local journalism. I appreciate the direction and the focus of the paper most of the time but was really alarmed by the editorial page coverage of the low-water dam proposal published on May 27 (“Tulsa World editorial: Rebuilding Zink Dam is an essential part of the Vision vision”).
Public health and safety, water quality, species migration and economic sustainability are all in question with the current plan for the dam, and the flippant attitude and lack of coverage of our concerns as “naysayers” by the Tulsa World editorial board raises questions of ethical legitimacy of the editorial.
I hope that future coverage of the topic will include the data and figures compiled by the professionals and scientists within our community who are concerned for our community.
Jake Miller, Tulsa
Fashionable face masks
A number of our citizens have evidently determined the donning of face masks is not sufficiently macho or stylish enough to complement their appearance in public places.
So how manly or fashionable will they be when wearing ventilation devices and patient gowns in a hospital ward?
One can only hope herd immunity will be the end result of the horde mentality so in vogue at present.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
Thanks for raises
I am the retiring president of the Tulsa Metro Retired Educators Association and would like to thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature for passing and approving House Bill 3350, which gives a cost-of-living raise to retired first responders, teachers and state employees.
Those who have been retired for two years but less than five years will receive a 2% increase, while those retired five years or more, starting July 1, will receive a 4% increase in retirement.
These retirees are members of the Oklahoma Teachers Retirement System, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, Uniform Retirement System for Justice and Judges and the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System.
This is the first cost-of-living raise these retirees have received in 12 years!
Thanks to all retirees who have lobbied long and hard for this well-deserved raise.
This increase did not cost the state a dime but was paid for by the retirement systems themselves.
Lora L. Marschall, Tulsa
Judgmental statement
I’m looking at the Tulsa World article where Sen. Jim Inhofe says, “It’s totally unacceptable to have people in place where government is paying them more than working. That’s against everything we stand for.” (“Inhofe hesitant about next round of coronavirus response legislation,” May 14).
That’s quite a statement coming from a career politician.
By the way, does Inhofe have any good stock tips for us? (“U.S. closes probes into 3 senators over their stock trades,” May 26).
Tom Christopher, Cushing