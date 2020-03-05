Trust climate scientists
The letter “Climate crisis or catastrophe is not happening” (March 3) shows that once again, scientists have put a man-made spacecraft on a proverbial dime on a planet 40 million miles away that is spinning at 241 meters per second.
The brains doing that share the same moniker of the climate researchers: scientists.
I’m pretty positive we should believe them and their studies over people sitting in their house, looking out the window and declaring themselves the only true voices of climate.
James Hall, Muskogee
Gaming money question
Gov. Kevin Stitt said that we as Native Americans in Oklahoma don’t give the state enough money. He said we could keep the money if other commercial casinos come in.
All the tribes last year gave $150 million in gaming fees. So, where has all that money gone?
And I’m wondering where the money from the Oklahoma lottery is going.
Melvin Williams, Shawnee
Editor’s note: Melvin Williams is a member of the Wichita tribe.
Put out Trump sign
The letter “Trump has made big achievements” (Feb. 15) was right on spot.
Democrats and some others hear what they want to. A lot of Democrats are second-, third- and fourth-generation Democrats and/or educated at the most liberal colleges. They will never look at anything unless it is Democratic.
And who wants to have a socialist society? Our taxes would soar to equal the amounts foreign socialist countries have.
They want to shut down our industries. We will then have many out of work. A lot of their people have little to no education or other skills. So we will have more poverty.
The government can’t and won’t take care of everyone out of work as well as they lived while working.
We need more tech schools for bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers and apprenticeship programs to help get more people into jobs with living wages.
Not everyone wants to go to college.
I will vote for Donald Trump. I will work the campaign if asked and put a sign in my yard.
Republicans, be proud and put your sign out for Trump.
Myrna Thompson, Sand Springs
Reasons Bloomberg ran
There has been considerable finger-pointing at Mike Bloomberg for financing his own campaign.
Ask yourself: Is it better to finance yourself or to be beholden to special interests groups (pretty rich themselves) such the Koch brothers, National Rifle Association, Russia, etc.?
Then consider Donald Trump, who, though rich, always uses other people’s money. That’s the reason his bankruptcies only cost others and not himself.
I have one final point to think about. Several presidential campaigns have come and gone since Bloomberg held office.
Why did he enter this one?
Because Donald Trump has disgraced the office, and Bloomberg, like many of us, feels it is time to put the train back on the right tracks.
Terry D. Powell, M.D.,
Claremore
Editor’s note: Michael Bloomberg ended his campaign last week after spending $676 million since November to seek the Democratic Party nomination. He has endorsed Joe Biden.