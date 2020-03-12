New political party
I’ve served my country for 20 years in active and reserve military. I’m sickened to see the path of hate our country has taken.
It’s thanks to the far-left Democrats, who govern off emotions, and far-right Republicans, who govern off fear. They both feel that going down their lane is the only lane, and any other lane is un-American.
It’s time we start a new moderate party that will govern on facts and not fear and emotions. Let’s call it the Fourth of July Party, a party that would work toward a better future for the people and our country.
For this to happen, we elect 15% of our representatives across our country. This new party would take on issues like fixing Social Security, balancing the budget, paying down our debt, reducing health care and prescription drug costs, fixing active-duty base housing and fixing the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The military men and women who serve and have served our country are the ones who protect us and our country. We have an obligation to take care of them with no questions asked.
I know a lot of us who go down that middle lane. Maybe enough of us can get together to start a new third party that will work for a better future.
Sam Cirri, Broken Arrow
Much expected of president
After reading the article “Spare me the moral lectures about Trump” (Feb. 22) by columnist Gary Abernathy, my immediate reaction was, “No, Mr. Abernathy, you spare me any ‘what-about-isms’ in defense of the president or any president.”
All of us, whether we admit it or not, have said or done things in the past we regret or would take back if we could.
That said, we are not the president with nuclear codes in our possession, nor do we have the kind of power and bully pulpit a president has, for good or ill. Therefore, referencing a higher authority, “to whom much responsibility is given, much is required” in the form of thoughtful responses and decisions that reflect a high standard of moral authority, behavior and character.
Marlene Yanik, Tulsa
Lock him up
Little time was required before Rep. Kevin Hern assumed the persona of fellow Republicans in the Senate, becoming just another toadie of President Donald Trump with no concern for his own legacy, belief in the rule of law (trials have witnesses), adherence to the Constitution (bribery is an impeachable offense), and rejection of Trumpian chaotic psychopathology (never-ending vengeful misdeeds and crude blather at rallies).
William Falk, editor of “The Week,” stated in a piece on Feb. 7 that come November, the wolf will be huffing at the door: “If a Democrat is elected president ... Donald Trump, his top aides, and his company will face a litany of possible criminal charges that include obstruction of justice, perjury, tax fraud, money laundering, accepting payments from foreign governments and violations of campaign finance law.”
I opine “Lock him up” will be a fond replacement for the original line.
I suggest that Hern follow his conscience, as did Sen. Mitt Romney, and renew his pledge of allegiance to the citizens of Oklahoma, not Trump.
Charlene Fries, Bartlesville
Recording police
Please encourage our community to video our police!
Since our city councilors would not approve Mayor G.T. Bynum’s plan for an Office of Independent Monitor, the only people policing the police are … the police.
As an assistant public defender, we highly appreciate the additional footage from the television show “Live PD,” especially when body cams “malfunction” or weren’t turned on in a timely fashion.
So please, carry on A&E, carry on.
Brian Rayl, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Brian Rayl is an attorney in the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office.