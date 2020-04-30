Lifting order irresponsible
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum did an outstanding job making the decisions he made early on to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
His leadership was top-notch, and I truly believe that he saved a lot of lives that otherwise would not be here today.
So tell me please why he would lead us so carefully to throw us to the wolves at the worst possible time.
The Tulsa Health Department has reported that cases and deaths are venturing on an upward incline, yet Bynum choose to lift restrictions on Friday.
Am I the only one highly concerned about this irresponsibility?
Ronnie Russell, Tulsa
Scientist respect
As a retired chemistry teacher, I feel that I must speak out about the lack of respect for rigorous scientific truth shown during our COVID-19 pandemic response.
Those in leadership positions in the White House must listen to facts and honor scientific expertise.
Dr. Rick Bright, one of our best vaccination researchers, was dismissed because he disagreed with the administration’s efforts to push unproven drugs and treatments for the COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Nancy Messonier, a top doctor at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was silenced after her dramatic Feb. 26 warning that the virus would develop into a pandemic.
CDC Director Robert Redfield was forced to recant his prediction that the next flu and COVID-19 season would be especially “difficult.” He did, however, state that he had been correctly quoted.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, our respected infectious disease expert, has repeatedly had to tailor his messaging on our COVID-19 pandemic response to one more closely aligned with the administration’s daily narrative.
To achieve therapeutic goals, save lives and rescue our economy, we must give our top scientists the freedom to speak unfettered truth and to conduct unhindered research.
Mark Hames, Tulsa
Donate stimulus check
I am sure that the government stimulus payments will be a real God-send, sometimes even a veritable lifesaver for many who have been adversely financially affected by the coronavirus recession.
For these folks, I do not begrudge one cent.
However, for others, myself included, who have suffered no noticeable financial deprivation from this situation, I cannot feel comfortable in accepting other people’s tax money for no good reason.
We must realize this money must be replaced by someone, sometime and will be added to our even now unmanageable national debt.
This burden, of course, will fall on our children and grandchildren.
For you who are comfortable with this arrangement, enjoy your little windfall with my blessing and find another method to relieve your bruised conscience.
For you who are not comfortable with this, however, I believe I have an easy solution.
Simply do not cash your checks, or if you have already done so or received your payment by other method, such as direct deposit, donate the proceeds to a worthy charity of your choice that caters to those in poverty.
Good luck and God bless to you all.
Roger D. Williams, Tulsa
Trump wrongly blamed
I did not vote for President Donald Trump, and I fully understand why many dislike him.
However, hatred does not give license to make false accusations.
The following are a few of the falsehoods concerning the COVID-19 disease made by irrational partisans in the mainstream media and those writing letters to the editor.
Trump called the virus “fake news” when it first surfaced in China. Trump called the COVID-19 a hoax. He called the left’s attempt to weaponize the virus a hoax, a big difference.
Trump is promoting hydroxychloroquine for financial gain. Trump is muzzling scientists. (Are Drs. Deborah Brix, Anthony Fauci, Ben Carson, Stephen Hahn not medical scientists?)
To be the hero and get reelected, Trump is orchestrating the spread of COVID-19 and the response. (Ludicrous.)
Trump is getting in the way of governors as they respond to COVID-19. (Look at New York with the USNS Comfort, Javits Center hospital getting supplies and personnel. Getting in the way?)
Going forward, Trump will be criticized for anything he says. He will get blamed for anything going wrong, whether or not he has involvement.
He will not be credited for anything going right. He will get blamed if the computer projections overstate or understate the virus’s outcomes.
He will get bashed for the incremental reopening of the economy. It will be declared as occurring too early, too late or too something.
Another president facing similar circumstances would have experienced similar outcomes, except for the ill effects of probable later travel bans.
Richard Moderow, Tulsa