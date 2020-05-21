Common good sacrifice
I envy those who ignore the common good in pursuit of self-interests. I wish I could do that.
It’s very inconvenient for someone my age to be sequestered from loved ones.
There’s also that gnawing imperative of how much time do I have left on this earth and how can I make the most of it.
If I could only bring myself to ignore, as so many have, the protocols in place to protect me and others, I could freely go about doing whatever I pleased: Lose the mask, dine with family, shake a hand, hug a friend.
I would then be free, as so many others appear to be, to just go about my business as I see fit and to hell with everyone else. If I infect you or anyone doing their job with a deadly virus, that’s not my problem. I’m just doing what’s in my best interest.
Anyway, isn’t America all about individual freedom?
I wish I could brush off the idiotic lies and advice of incompetent government leaders and pretend they must be right because it’s convenient for me. I wish I could ignore the advice of experts and scientists like so many have. I would love to just think of myself and avoid sacrificing for others.
But I can’t. Unfortunately, I was raised in a country that taught me the price of freedom is often sacrificing for the common good and when the bill comes due everyone needs to pay up.
That’s my America.
Charlie Cantrell, Tulsa
Disabled voting rights
lf you are a registered voter in Oklahoma and you have visual or physical disabilities, you may request an absentee ballot (call 918-596-5780 in Tulsa County).
When you complete the request, state the reason for the request as “physicality disabled.” Once you have requested an absentee ballot as a physically disabled person, the following year you will receive a completed absentee request form that only needs to be signed and returned by mail.
Approximately six weeks before each election in which you are eligible to vote, you will receive by mail your ballot along with a special affidavit.
The affidavit will not require a notary but will require signatures of two witnesses.
You can exercise your right to vote at your leisure and never leave your home.
Jackie L. Darrah, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Jackie L. Darrah serves as an election judge in Precinct 114 in Tulsa County.
Lousy presidential choices
Barring a serendipitous withdrawal by either leading presidential candidate, we can expect a November showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
This will be my 13th opportunity to vote for our nation’s leader, and I cannot remember lousier choices.
Biden and Trump are both unrefined and ill-mannered. Both have been accused of sexual predation, and both are draft dodgers.
Both are Lyin’ Kings, and each is now or has been under criminal investigation. In many of the above shortcomings, Biden is a neophyte compared to Trump.
But lest we think that lower levels of the same inadequecies give the 78-year-old Biden an advantage, his best years of coherent and precise thinking are decades behind him.
Just imagine if we could choose between wise, objective, mature adults who have no political agenda nor political debts to be repaid. Maybe next time.
Tom L. Boone, Broken Arrow
Poor handling of pandemic
In the letter “Blaming Trump” (May 15), the author appears to have Democrat values because it criticizes spending billions of dollars to prevent an epidemic two or three years in advance.
President Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed expert, repeatedly blamed President Barack Obama for failing to do just that. When asked by a reporter why he didn’t do that himself three years ago, Trump’s answer was that he was kind of busy.
After being informed on Jan. 6 of the danger of a coronavirus pandemic, Trump still had ample time to take action. Instead, he predicted the 15 cases of coronavirus known at that time would quickly return to zero and took no corrective action.
We now know that his expert prediction was off by gigantic proportions, allowing the virus to kill thousands of innocent Americans.
Tom Whalen, Owasso