Pray for Trump
President Trump negotiated with Christians for his vote in exchange for the nominations of Supreme Court judges, opposition to abortion and promises to make us wealthier.
He has fulfilled his obligation, but Christians owe him one more favor. Christians should pray for Trump’s salvation.
Galatians 5:22 lists the fruits of the spirit as “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control,” none of which I have seen in Trump.
Matthew 7:16 says, “You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they?”
By a person’s actions you will know him or her as a Christian.
Trump’s derogatory tweets and demagogic actions are certainly not the good fruits of a Christian.
I’m a registered Republican and voted for him.
I helped elect this evil man but believe God will replace him just as easily as he assisted in his election. I can’t support him any longer.
I also believe the members of Congress who support him should jump ship before they all sink.
Darrell Hazle, Broken Arrow
Trump fights back
I’m sick of all the whining Democrats! It would not be any different regardless of who had become president, especially because it is a Republican.
Thank goodness our president doesn’t intimidate easily, fights back and places blame where it belongs.
None of the Democrats complained about Presidents Clinton or Obama. Look at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s history as far back as when they lived in Arkansas when he was governor and she was in a law firm.
Congress welcomed them and drooled over them to the end. They should have been tried in a court of law.
The economy is better than it has been for years. Companies are thriving and hiring; companies have returned from overseas.
I support President Trump’s handling of the borders. Other countries don’t welcome everyone who shows up at the border. We’ve always allowed those seeking asylum but not thousands at a time.
I think our president has done what was necessary, and I will continue to support him.
Myrna Thompson, Sand Springs
No name highway
State legislators have a lot on their plate going into the 2020 legislative session. Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of incarcerated adults in the nation. Our education and health care funding ranks near the bottom, and our infrastructure continues to crumble.
Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn seem to have different priorities.
Instead of being a part of solutions, Dahm and Quinn are set on renaming a stretch of highway after President Donald Trump.
Putting aside the obvious attempt to garner national attention for the two senators, their bill is distasteful in that naming structures after figures before their death is tacky at best.
In the midst of an impeachment inquiry, the president’s legacy is uncertain, and our lawmakers must be more responsible in how their limited session time is spent.
Kurt LeVan, Claremore
Moved to tears
I have only been to Oklahoma once, for business, and I realize that my comments may not be relevant to most residents of this state.
However, I was moved to tears as I read of the historic commutation, and subsequent release, of 462 inmates from Oklahoma prisons.
Congratulations to the citizens of Oklahoma and to the governor for this humane and just action. I am an educator, not a politician or criminal rights activist.
However, I know that this action is likely to have profound — and mostly positive— results for those affected by it and for their children.
I am Jewish, not Christian, but I know that this is exactly what Jesus had in mind when he beseeched us to be kind and compassionate to one another. Thank you.
Marjorie Y. Lipson, South Burlington, Vermont