TU needs changes
Before joining the University of Tulsa faculty, I served 31 years on the faculty at Texas Tech. I endured two administration-mandated curriculum changes during those years and complained with my fellow faculty both times.
The result both times was a better curriculum.
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine underwent a major dean-mandated curriculum change in 2010. I am told that the faculty resisted, but the result was a significant, measurable improvement in student outcome.
In these three cases, the driving force came from accrediting bodies.
The recent accreditation events at TU have led to change mandates from the president, provost and trustees. Provost Janet Levit spent countless hours analyzing programs and gathering data. She presented her findings to TU faculty, staff and students in many meetings across campus. The need for improvements is clear and data-driven. Hence, a mandate.
Predictably, faculty are unhappy. Many are so unhappy that they voted no confidence in the president and provost last week by a 4-to-1 margin. There is now a call for a change in leadership. What frustrates me is that all I hear is the proposed changes are bad. I hear very few alternative plans that solve the problems, which are real and not unique to TU.
I am proud of President Gerard Clancy and Provost Levit for making a plan based on evidence. That’s why I voted confidence in both. They are dedicated, bright, creative and competent leaders with impeccable integrity.
Let’s execute the plan or put forward a better idea.
Elmus Beale, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Elmus Beale is a professor and associate dean for medical education at the Oxley College of Health Sciences at TU and is also an adjunct faculty in the Department of Cell Biology.
No confidence reasons
The University of Tulsa faculty vote of no confidence rebuked an administration deaf to legitimate criticism of its plan to gut the humanities and natural sciences, eliminate all academic departments, raise course loads and redirect resources to applied science and student services.
These drastic changes are supposedly necessary to balance the budget. Faculty believe there are simpler solutions to TU’s financial problems, and that the True Commitment business model is deeply flawed.
TU spends much more of its budget on administration than most other schools. Yet in 2015, TU’s spending on academic instruction was in the bottom 12% of 796 comparable institutions. That year, only 27.6% of TU’s expenditures — compared to 59% of Washington University’s — went to instruction. TU could balance the budget by cutting its bloated administration and increasing instructional expenditures to average levels.
Recall, too, that TU built its national reputation on excellence in the liberal arts. Ranked 75th in the nation among research universities in 2012, we are now 121st and sinking fast. Destroying hard-earned brand equity is a bad business plan.
Faculty senate leaders told TU’s trustees that the administration’s failure to consult faculty and respect shared governance practices “has fractured relationships, decimated trust, hindered our efforts to come together to find solutions and ceded time and money in the interim.”
Yet TU’s trustees dismissed the no confidence vote immediately after it occurred.
TU’s problems can be solved only by faculty, administrators and trustees working together. We hope that happens before the university is grievously and irreparably damaged.
Jacob Howland, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Jacob Howland is the TU McFarlin professor of philosophy.