Weak U.S. senators
Time for Oklahoma and U.S. voters to wake up and clean up the White House as President Donald Trump and his staff members are increasingly doing more, more, more criminal acts.
We should praise that whistleblower for being very courageous to report Trump’s criminal action of trying to get Ukraine’s help to corrupt America’s 2020 election.
Now Attorney General Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani are alleged to have been involved with Trump’s criminal activity along with other staff members.
American voters must act to oust Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others for protecting Trump. Our Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford need to be gone. They have been very soft on Trump.
Too many senators are weak and scared of Trump and have done nothing to act on many bills passed by the U.S. House.
Trump has been weakening American military defenses by recalling U.S. troops from the other countries. Where is our defense against Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria and others with dictators?
We must wake up and act to stop the criminal activities at the White House right now, and we need to pray for God to provide us the protections from these evils.
Howard Gordineer, Broken Arrow
High Arkansas Medicaid cost
The Tulsa World editorial “Poorer and sicker” (Sept. 17) compared Oklahoma’s uninsured rates to that in Arkansas in an effort to raise support for Medicaid expansion here in Oklahoma.
The Arkansas uninsured rate dropped from 19.8% in 2008 to 8.2% today due to Medicaid expansion. That’s the good news. What the World editorial doesn’t say is that spending on Arkansas’ Medicaid program increased by about 44.5% between fiscal years 2012 and 2016. Yes, the federal government paid 78% of the cost of Medicaid expansion in Arkansas using our tax dollars.
But Arkansas citizens had to pay their share totaling the 44% increase, raising total Medicaid expenses to 25.5% of their total state budget.
In Oklahoma we already pay 24% of our state budget to Medicaid expenses. Can we afford to pay our part of a Medicaid expansion if it were to increase our expenditures by 40% plus?
Is that a realistic expectation given our already stretched state budget?
David Nowland, Owasso
Editor’s note: The Arkansas Nonprofit News Network reports the Arkansas share of its $8.1 billion Medicaid program this year is $1.3 billion. Of that, most will go toward traditional Medicaid groups, and the expansion group will cost about $135 million in state revenue next year. Arkansas accepted Medicaid expansion in 2013 with backing from Gov. Mike Huckabee. The previous year, the state’s Medicaid program cost $4.6 billion with $691.6 million from the state’s general revenue, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services 2012 Medicaid report. As a result of economic expansion associated with Medicaid expansion, Arkansas was able to cut taxes, including a significant cut in the sales tax on groceries.
Man rules Earth
I respectfully disagree with portions of the letter “Saving Earth” (Sept. 26).
Per Genesis 1:26-29 in the New International Version of the Bible: “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”
God’s omnipotent word sure works for me.
Regi K. Craven, Owasso