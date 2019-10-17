Military domestic violence
While domestic abuse is a problem for many populations, studies show that military populations have domestic abuse rates up to three times higher than those of civilian populations.
Not only is the prevalence higher in military populations, the abuse is often more severe.
In 2018, there were 8,039 instances of domestic abuse reported to The Family Advocacy Program of the Department of Defense.
The majority was physical violence perpetrated by men. But 37% of the physical abuse came from women.
This violence is most likely underreported.
A lack of knowledge about where to go for help and stigma in seeking services results in unresolved and escalating problems. In 2018, there were 15 known fatalities in military families due to domestic violence; five were perpetrated by females.
The Family Advocacy Program works to aid victims and abusers.
It helps victims by developing a safety plan, providing confidential help about how to make a report, obtaining a protective order if necessary and providing further resources.
It also emphasizes a report of domestic violence does not have to end a service member’s career.
By gaining knowledge of the signs of domestic violence, understanding who is at a greater risk and knowing available resources, individuals are in a better place to help themselves and others.
Kassidee Rexwinkle, Tulsa
Inmate services needed
I am writing this letter to voice my concerns about the lack of rehabilitation services for incarcerated and ex-incarcerated individuals.
This is likely due to Oklahoma’s sentencing structure.
As a former social worker in a prison facility, I was aware of the assessed needs required for inmates to complete upon release. Requirements commonly included education, cognitive behavior treatment and mental health treatment.
The lack of rehabilitative programs within the facility made it very difficult for an inmate to complete assessed needs.
They were not able to begin the process of changing the behavior that led to the incarceration or learning job skills.
If given the opportunity to complete programs, the challenge was finding the resources to assist prisoners and former prisoners in becoming productive citizens.
Individuals are being released every day into society. As community members we need to decide that we will allow ex-offenders, who at times are vulnerable people, to rebuild their lives in the community.
With advocacy, assistance and accessible community resources our state’s rates of success reintegrating prisoners will grow.
Dawn Yahola, Kiefer