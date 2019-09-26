Climate change worries
In recent weeks, the global warming issue has become the topic de jour.
This has probably been provoked by the various proposals from the Democrats running for president, and by the brouhaha over the melting of Greenland’s glaciers.
As a result, the debate between the global warming deniers and those who agree with the science is again heating up.
But it’s not the science so much as the related cost to deal with the problem. The Democrats’ proposals, for example, range from $1.7 trillion (Joe Biden) to $16.3 trillion (Bernie Sanders.) Most of these include a carbon tax.
Others would directly tax the fossil fuel industries, sponsor renewable energy projects, make energy-related regulations more stringent and provide grants to state and local governments.
Of course, President Trump and the Republicans are doing nothing to address the issue since they consider it a hoax. But they are out of sync with the electorate.
A Gallup poll conducted last March found that some 65% of Americans are worried a lot (44%) or a fair amount (21%) about global warming or climate change.
And a major CBS News poll, released Sept. 15, shows that 64% of Americans say climate change is at least a serious problem and 56% believe action should be taken now.
So, if you live on the coast, you might want to consider moving inland.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Thank oil producers
It’s time to thank America’s oil and gas industry. With the recent events in Saudi Arabia, Americans can rest assured that we have ample oil to run our refineries.
While pump prices may rise, we won’t see interruptions as we have in the past during the major oil embargoes.
We are sitting on about 24 days of supply with the government holding an additional 37 days of supply of its own.
This is all the result of the new technologies developed by the industry over the past decade or more allowing us to extract more oil than we previously thought possible.
We are the world’s largest producer of oil, which has allowed us to reduce our imports and rely less on oil coming from these volatile places in the world.
Today’s oil and gas industry is a high-tech one. and billions and billions of dollars of investment have made us more energy secure.
It’s time we stop trashing the industry and give thanks to those who keep the lights on and all of our vehicles running.
I always wonder just how those who protest the use of fossil fuels get to the protest site.
Tom Seng, Tulsa
Allure of stargazing
Thank you for the Sunday column Skywatch, which leads us to pure magic every week.
Whether it is glimpsing twinkling orbs, locating constellations, tracking the International Space Station, learning why we call certain star formations or individual moon phases by certain names or reading Chris Pagan’s other wonderful stories of each night’s glorious display, it is thrilling.
Plus, when you’re outside looking at the dark sky, it’s all free, and a variety of the most fascinating, beautiful and compelling luminaries appear.
The show changes every night, and there’s no cover. There’s no minimum, and you don’t need special equipment.
Just look up.
You’ll be glad you’re alive.
D. Lynne Hunt, Bartlesville
It’s a big deal
The U.S. president asked the president of Ukraine (a foreign country) to investigate citizens of the United States. The citizens are a former vice president who is a current candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination and his son.
Where is the outrage at the president’s actions?
Why are some Republicans saying it is not a big deal that the president has asked a foreign country to investigate U.S. citizens?
This is beyond a tip of the hat or a wink and a nod at bad behavior. This action goes against what we have expected from our government — protection from foreign interference.
Dianna Phillips,
Sand Springs