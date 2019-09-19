Imagine no liberals
When will Republicans stand up and fight? Are they too comfortable in their McMansions to care about the trajectory of our country?
The left has slowly taken over the public schools and higher education. They are now indoctrinating our children with socialist drivel that they will not outgrow until at least 30 years old.
Can this inevitable fight be left to our children?
Recently, I was at the funeral for my great aunt. She had traveled the world with her husband of 61 years, a retired union member. They were both Democrats, if not lefties.
The final song she requested played was “Imagine” by John Lennon. As I sat there listening to the words of the song, it hit me. Lennon must have been a Republican!
Imagine no hunger = free market economics (definitely not China).
Imagine nothing to kill or die for ... living life in peace = freedom and liberty.
These ideas are decidedly closer to conservative teachings than anything the communist-socialist left believes.
If this idea was taught in colleges, would it melt the shallow minds of professors and angry students who would rather take possessions from successful capitalists and redistribute their stolen spoils to all the people, but only after they take a large commission for themselves?
Conservatives need to win the fight for the soul of this country, then perhaps John Lennon’s utopia might have a chance.
I’d suggest one more line to the song, “Imagine there were no liberals, it’s easy if you try.”
Chris Whinery, Bixby
Brilliant letter
Bravo big time to Tom Payne for his letter (“New species in the biodiversity of politics,” Sept. 10).
Absolutely brilliant; totally clever; well put! We need more species like his in our world!
Judith Anderson, Tulsa