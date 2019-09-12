Funding formula necessary
I read in a recent Tulsa World story about Gov. Stitt’s discussion of ideas to increase funding for schools (“Stitt raises possibility of broadening education funding options in State of the State address,” Aug. 28).
One of the ideas is to allow communities to vote for higher property taxes to support schools. While I support more options for communities to support their local schools, I am concerned about the potential for individual community support for schools to exacerbate already existing differences between city schools and suburban schools.
A fairer approach would be to allow counties to raise additional funds for schools.
The Tulsa metropolitan area will be a better and stronger place if all schools are allowed to improve instead of individual schools improving while other schools languish due to a lesser ability to increase funding through higher property taxes.
Charlie Transue, Tulsa
Parents not to blame
Parents of autistic children are sometimes told that their genes are to blame. They are also told that autism isn’t really on the increase; rather, doctors just do a better job of diagnosing it now.
Neither is true, according to Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Observatory on Pollution and Health at Boston College.
I saw Landrigan quoted in a news article about Flint, Michigan. Demand there for special education is soaring in the wake of the crisis of lead contamination in the city’s drinking water. I reached out to him for his thoughts on autism.
The doctor’s emailed reply was the strongest rebuke of the genetics and the “no-increase, better-detection” assertions that I’ve ever seen from a medical professional:
“There is clearly an epidemic here. The increase in prevalence is too rapid to be genetic, and it cannot be explained by better awareness of these conditions and better diagnostic recognition. The increase is real, and an environmental cause (or causes) is likely responsible.” (For the truly interested, see his 2014 article in Lancet Neurology.)
So, parents, you can stop beating yourself up. It’s not your genes. You didn’t do it to your kid. And yes, autism really is a roaring wildfire.
The question is what’s causing it.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
Reporting biblically
I read with interest in a recent Sunday Tulsa World the full-page ad which says, “If we don’t report the news, who will?” That, coupled with the verse from Jeremiah in the Bible (which shows up on the Opinion page), prompted me to comment.
First, there appears to be a contradiction here. I have perused many articles in the Tulsa World, and it does not appear that they are reporting the news according to the standard given in the Jeremiah verse.
God hates mixture and compromise and thus, those who write for the Tulsa World are in danger.
Second, by danger, I mean as the Jeremiah standard is properly interpreted. In other words, if you do not have the blood of Christ fully upon your heart, by repenting of your sins and living according to his law: “Depart from me, you who are lawless; I never knew you (in Matthew 7).”
This Jesus defined as the Lake of Fire, which according to Revelation 20 and elsewhere, is a place (or state) for those who will be excruciatingly tormented forever.
Finally, since mixture is part and parcel of our society today, I recommend the Tulsa World writers read “In His Steps,” by Charles Sheldon. This book illustrates Jeremiah’s foundation for a newspaper editor in a profound way and, if properly incorporated in the narrow way that leads to life, will result in the eternal benefit program.
Tom Young, Tulsa