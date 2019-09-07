Talk about racism
After reading the column by Risha Grant (“America is broken, and your thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Aug. 17), it was clear that racism can be best analyzed using the medical model. After all, it is a terrible disease.
First is its prevalence. As Grant illustrated, it is much, much more prevalent than one could imagine; you simply have to ask the right questions.
Second, how severe is it? We know of its unbelievably horrific consequences in its malignant form, but what about the more insidious consequences? Is it ever really benign?
Third, is it contagious? And how quickly can it spread?
Fourth, what catalysts can cause racism’s transition from benign to malignant?
Fifth, can it be treated? Regardless of the answer, we know that treatment is much easier in earlier, less advanced forms than in its later stages.
Sixth, can it be prevented? We know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
After talking with young people, I think the answer is yes. Perhaps if we can just limp along long enough, the next generation will markedly decrease racial bias.
Please talk about racism to all those young people you encounter. When should you start? Like all important lessons, the best time is in utero, before they are even born.
In reality, parents and children’s influencers should model accepting all races as equals in thoughts and actions.
Blaine Sayre, M.D., Tulsa
No acupuncture law
What exactly is integrative medicine/acupuncture, and how can it help me?
There are many definitions of integrative health care but all involve merging conventional and complementary approaches in a coordinated way.
What is the state of Oklahoma’s policy on integrative medicine? Does it even have one? What is protecting the citizens of this state from individuals meaning well but who have the potential to do more harm than good?
One aspect of integrative medicine is acupuncture.
Have our state representatives taken measures to protect their citizens, or are we still the Wild West? There is no state policy or bill regarding this issue; therefore, the citizens cannot make informed decisions, putting the public at risk.
There are standards set by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, but Oklahoma has not taken an interest in protecting and providing the most qualified practitioners for their citizens.
Reach out and inquire why elected officials do not want the best for their constituents.
Why hasn’t the state set the bar high to attract only the best and the brightest instead of settling for what the rest of the country does not want?
If officials are looking for guidance, then they could look to New Mexico or Florida as examples and then exceed those requirements.
Tamara Hall, Claremore
Editor’s note: Tamara Hall holds master and doctorate certifications in Acupuncture and Oriental health from the Austin-based AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine. She practices at the TCM Health Clinic in Tulsa. According to the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Oklahoma is one of only three states with no licensing or certification exams.