Stitt’s approach alienating
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement that he is going to fix something that isn’t broken by renegotiating the gaming compacts with Oklahoma Indian tribes will result in a loss of employment opportunities, funding for extended health care, road and highway expansion, billions of dollars to public education and numerous other financial needs of our state.
Stitt is looking for supporters in his efforts to alienate the tribes without considering the impact it will have on citizens of Oklahoma. The public should analyze his proposal and be skeptical. Look at the financial damage it would do to our state.
The many projects supported by the tribes have been unfunded by state budgets for the past eight years. I doubt we would want to go back and experience the loss of all the benefits we enjoy from monies received from the Oklahoma tribes.
The governor has made a business mistake by announcing his disregard for the generosity of the great Oklahoma tribes.
Let’s hope he will reconsider his position before it becomes gridlocked and lost.
Mary Thetford, Tulsa
Mean treatment of tribes
Gov. Kevin Stitt is coming up with all sorts of ways to twist the tribes’ arms to get more of their gaming income.
First, he claimed the gaming compact between the tribes and the state will expire Jan. 1 and had to be renegotiated. The tribes disagree, and the issue (sadly) appears headed for court.
As far as I know, Stitt never just asked quietly to sit down and discuss the issue. He simply announced that the tribes must increase, significantly, the amount they pay to the state for gaming exclusivity.
The tribes pushed back, insisting that the compact is self-renewing and that it will continue without changes.
However, they also offered to negotiate on the payment amount if the governor would agree to that condition.
So now, Stitt is suggesting he might open gaming to commercial interests, which would of course have a negative impact on the tribes’ gross income from gaming and would probably set off an ugly period in the state where greed once again rears its ugly head and could even cause drastic unforeseen consequences.
This just seems like another in the growing list of mean and ugly political maneuvers that seems to be more and more prevalent in the country.
If it turns out that the compact is indeed self-renewing, it will be just one more instance of the government attacking the tribes. Again. Whatever happened to statesmanship?
I read back over this letter and noticed that I used the word “ugly” three times. Somehow seems correct.
John C. Schmidt, Tulsa
Helpful Election Board
We live in a strange era where many, including large swaths of our elected officials, seem set on undermining confidence in virtually every public institution.
It’s important for those of us who deal with these institutions to make a point to, in the words of my grandmother-in-law, “catch them doing good.”
On Dec. 2, I had the honor and privilege of joining a group of volunteers in filing the presidential candidacy paperwork for Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
This was a first for every one of us involved and, given the profound implications of failure, more than a little nerve- wracking. But the staff of the Oklahoma State Election Board could not have been more patient, friendly and helpful.
A special nod should go to Secretary Paul Ziriax for taking the time to assure us personally that everything was in order and that Buttigieg would be on the ballot in March.
Additionally, Misha Mohr deserves particular credit for herding the cats as we crammed ourselves into the small lobby and helping us get set up to video this momentous event.
And lastly, I’d like to personally thank John Mulford, the window clerk who expertly processed our paperwork.
These bureaucratic niceties are easy to take for granted, but they truly are central pillars holding up our very way of life.
Freedom isn’t free, and I, for one, am deeply grateful for these people who are doing the hard and thankless work of protecting it every day.
Christiaan Mitchell, Tulsa
Rep. Hern doing nothing
Regarding the letter “Proud of Rep. Hern standing with Trump” (Nov. 24), there appears to be a misunderstanding of the meaning of quid pro quo or, in better terms, bribery, which is what President Trump was trying to do until he got caught.
As to the letter’s statements about Congress addressing real issues like the deficit, the national debt was increased by $1 trillion by Trump and the GOP. They gave massive tax breaks for the wealthy, such as Rep. Kevin Hern.
The student debt could be brought under control if not for the greedy lenders keeping the students in debt for 20-plus years.
For people not liking socialism, perhaps they are ready to give up the police and fire departments. Maybe they are ready to abandon all street repairs and fly on commercial aircraft with no air traffic controllers in the towers.
Better yet, let’s shut down the four branches of the military because those are forms of socialism.
Socialism is not communism. People need to learn the difference before opening their mouths with Fox News talking points.
As for Rep Kevin Hern, name one thing he has done in D.C. since being elected to introduce legislation that would help the country and not the president and the party.
Michael Benton, Tulsa
Annoyed by marathon, races
I will testify that not everyone is thrilled about a race (Williams Route 66 Marathon) that held me and my neighborhood hostage for the duration on a Sunday.
I drove around Florence Park for four miles in all directions looking for a way out. Florence Park is bordered by 15th Street, 21st Street and Harvard and Lewis avenues. Even our midway street, Delaware Avenue, was closed to traffic.
I snuck through one block south of 11th Street (Route 66) to get on Oklahoma 51.
Two races and the ABATE Toy Run block us annually.
It’s time for the planners to bother another neighborhood.
I suggest McLain High School: down and back on Pine Street to Mohawk Park and back to Riverside Drive. There are a lot of good choices just as available.
Paul Covey, Tulsa
Biased vaccination poll
In regard to the story “Is Oklahoma an anti-vaccination state? Poll finds strong support for vaccines,” (Nov. 27), I ﬁnd this biased poll done by the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families hardly represents what is being claimed.
Dr. Larry Bookman, president of the Oklahoma Medical Association, says the alliance feels it’s important for the Republican-dominated Legislature to know that Oklahomans, who are generally conservative, support vaccinations.
This is an assumption being taken out of context.
Oklahomans are primarily conservative. However, conservatives typically don’t support eliminating personal freedoms in health choice or giving up medical privacy to be put into a tracking system.
Conservatives also respect religious freedoms.
Supporting adolescent vaccines is different from vaccines for sexually transmitted diseases like HPV.
Are we talking about the possibility for vaccine mandates? What is the intention here?
Andrea Scott, Beggs
Editor’s note: Dr. Bookman’s comments were not published in the Tulsa World’s story. His quote in several other state publications: “We have a conservative Legislature, a conservative population. We chose a conservative firm to do the polling, and I think it’s important that our legislators know that the people do support vaccinations.”
Reconsider TPS closure
I am writing to express my profound disappointment about the plan to close Wright Elementary. I pick my nephew up from this school every day, and I see many disabled children for whom this school is a lifeline.
I also see many children who are simply struggling to speak English and communicate on the most basic level.
When I picked up my nephew on the day of the announcement, many were sobbing and confused. It takes a special process for teachers and staff to help these children who live on the cusp of failure.
Wright Elementary has done this well.
This decision damages the children involved, the teachers and the city itself.
When a business considers locating to Tulsa, one of the many things it considers is the school system. This school system does not compare well.
The failure of the state to adequately fund the school system is shortsighted and very damaging. I realize how difficult it is to operate a school system in this constant state of need.
I know it’s not easy, but I hope Tulsa Public Schools leaders reconsider the plan to close Wright.
If you look at the school system as a body, there are many unhealthy parts at TPS. Wright is not one of them.
The decision to close Wright is like amputating a healthy limb in the hope of healing a damaged body.
Randy Tuttle, Tulsa