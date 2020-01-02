Stitt attacks tribes
The Treaty of New Echota, which is the treaty that led to the removal of the Cherokees to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears, says: “The United States hereby covenants and agrees that the lands ceded to the Cherokee nation in the forgoing article shall, in no future time without their consent, be included within the territorial limits or jurisdiction of any state or territory.”
The government later reinterpreted “in no future time” to mean for about 78 years, which is obviously wrong and dishonest by any assessment. Just one of 13 treaties the U.S. signed then later ignored.
Today, Gov. Kevin Stitt says that “shall automatically renew for 15 years,” actually means “shall not renew until Oklahoma extracts more money from the tribes.” Again, it’s wrong and dishonest.
I am amazed that an Oklahoma governor is attacking our tribes. If the state is truly hurting for revenue there are better choices. In the Dec. 22 Tulsa World, Wayne Greene details how economically stupid it is for Oklahoma to turn its back on Medicaid expansion, which could introduce hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending to our economy each year, while generating approximately 5,000 new jobs (“Missing the deal of the century”). Medicaid expansion in Montana reduced crime, improved health and prevented 50,000 bankruptcies.
Sounds like a better deal to me than declaring a totally unjustified war on our tribes that employ thousands of taxpaying Oklahomans and contribute to our state’s economy in so many ways.
John Owen, Tulsa
Many heroes
Michael Overall’s article about the Kendall Whittier neighborhood revitalization of the past 30 years brought back many memories, mostly of Tulsans who worked hard to make that happen because they cared about our city.
The owners of Zeigler’s, Swinney’s and Perry’s were all involved, particularly Dan Zeigler who advocated tirelessly for improvements. President Bob Donaldson led the University of Tulsa’s commitment to the neighborhood and investment in the area.
Former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent John Thompson led the effort to fund the new Kendall Whittier Elementary School through a special bond election. The city’s police, urban development and parks departments worked professionally to implement important area improvements. INCOG, represented by Dane Mathews, who led countless neighborhood planning meetings attended by so many good neighbors like Paul Thomas, provided important vision and guidance to get zoning and infrastructure accomplished. The George Kaiser Family Foundation chose the neighborhood for its first Educare facility to be operated by CAPTC and for the amazing multi- and single-family housing revitalization now taking place. Then there’s the Circle Cinema and the list goes on and on.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
Touched by remembrances
Your daily remembrance section for the people killed by the senseless Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing has touched my heart.
That our country could spawn such evil — in the person of Timothy McVeigh — might lead one to despair. Then, I am reminded of the literally thousands who donated their time, effort and, yes, love toward the mending and healing that have gone on since April 19, 1995.
This is the time of year to hold our family and dear ones even closer. Your daily remembrances serve to remind me that we must also embrace the families who lost loved ones. As fellow human beings we can do no less. God bless you all.
Pat Lloyd, Willard, Missouri
Proud of Billy
I am proud of Lisa Billy for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt. She’s an asset to the tribes.
Two former governors, Barry Switzer, company CEOs, universities and rural communities are behind the tribes. I don’t see anyone agreeing with Stitt.
Isn’t he suppose to unite us, not divide us? I won’t vote for him if he runs again.
Glenda Parker,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: Lisa Billy resigned as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of Native American affairs on Dec. 23, citing unnecessary conflict with tribal governments.
Setting standards
Democrats don’t expect the Senate to convict on impeachment — never did. But that was never the point.
The point is that one of our branches of government has to take a stand: attempted bribery, using U.S. money — our money — and foreign policy as the payoff for personal political gain is not OK. Bribery, even attempted bribery, is a crime, not an acceptable standard of behavior.
Would we stay quiet if our kid stole money to bribe teachers? Say nothing and theft becomes acceptable, the new standard for behavior, what we can hereafter expect from our kids. That’s exactly the point here.
Our nation has this problem because congressional Republicans are too concerned with their own political futures to risk speaking out or voting against something they know is wrong. Each Republican who stays mute is trading integrity, the integrity our nation relies on, for hope of political gain or fear of political loss.
By choosing to do nothing, Republicans are complicit in lowering the standards of acceptable political and personal norms of behavior for our entire country. If the new standard for acceptable political behavior includes bribery for personal political gain, and using our foreign policy to pay off the bribe, then our country becomes just another (insert the corrupt nation of your choice…).
Remind your Republican congressional representatives that bribery is still illegal. It won’t change their votes, but we’ll all know their motive, and that’ll inform our next votes.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
Truth about Trump
In the Dec. 18 issue there were three letters, (“Accurate headline,” “Truth fighting to win,” and “Vindman not a traitor”) that were critical of President Trump and as usual not accurate. Just like CNN and MSNBC, they leave out important facts.
Concerning the first letter, Ambassador Gordon Sondland did say the president wanted a quid pro quo, but when questioned he admitted he wasn’t told that by the president or anyone, but it was what he believed the president wanted, guess he’s a mind reader. When he did speak to the president, Trump told him he wanted nothing, no quid pro quo, he just wanted Ukraine’s president to do the right thing.
“Truth Fighting to Win” states that Trump wouldn’t give Ukraine our tax money and a meeting until an investigation into Hunter Biden was started. Again there’s no proof of either of these statements, just speculation. He did ask that Ukraine look into possible interference into our 2016 election and into former Vice President Joe Biden pushing for the firing of the investigator who was looking into possible corruption with a company that was paying Biden’s son $80,000 a month for his influence.
Concerning “Vindman not a Traitor,” I would agree he’s not a traitor, but he was more interested in his home country getting our tax money than how it would be spent.
Remember when Russia invaded Crimea it was under President Obama’s watch, and he did nothing. Well, he did give Ukraine blankets. Not tanks, like Trump did.
George Colton,
Broken Arrow