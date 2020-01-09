Become an Oilers fan
My wife and I travel from Joplin, Missouri, to Tulsa at least 12 times a year to watch the Tulsa Oilers play hockey. Residents of Tulsa and the area do not know what they are missing by not attending the affordable games.
The Oilers have speed and skill that are the envy of the ECHL hockey league, and the team made it to the playoff semi-finals last season. We find the game to be more entertaining than any of the other sport venues since it is full of action and athleticism.
For as long as we have been fans of the Oilers, the attendance at the BOK Center has been dismal. I believe that anyone who would attend an Oilers game would quickly become a fan.
With such personable players as Charlie Sampair, Capt. Adam Pleskach and the enforcer Mike McKee, attendees are entertained with a fast-paced, physical game by some of the most athletic players in the world.
Come on, Tulsa, Bartlesville, Claremore and neighboring communities, attend a hockey game and become a fan of the Oilers as my wife and I did seven years ago.
Jim Hight, Joplin, Missouri
Good TPD chief choices
Irrespective of the process to be utilized in the selection of a new Tulsa police chief, Mayor G.T. Bynum will play a significant role in this process. Several city councilors have voiced their opinions that have included the candidate should be from out of state, a woman or black officer.
In my 30-year law enforcement career, I have had the privilege of working hand-in-hand with many police departments in numerous cities nationwide including eight years with the Tulsa Police Department.
Without hesitation, I can honestly state that the Tulsa Police Department is the most professional law enforcement agency I have ever had the privilege of working alongside.
Mayor Bynum is extremely fortunate to have seven candidates currently under consideration, but there are three officers I feel emulate this professionalism: Deputy Chiefs Jonathan Brooks and Eric Dalgleish and Maj. Wendell Franklin.
I wish the very best to Mayor Bynum in this very difficult process and feel confident the best qualified candidate will be selected and reflect where the Tulsa community wants to go!
John E. Coonce, Tulsa
Editor’s note: John E. Coonce is retired from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring effective Feb. 1. Seven internal candidates have applied for the job. They include Maj. Luther Breashears, Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin, 911 Center Director Matthew Kirkland, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, and Maj. Laurel Roberts.
Gist strong leader
I am writing in response to “Trying to understand why TPS has to close schools,” (Dec. 22) which blames Superintendent Deborah Gist’s contract and raise for the district having to close schools.
I have served on the Tulsa Public Schools superintendent’s community advisory committee, tapped to work on the name change committee, the Tulsa Beyond Project and the budget committee. It is part of Gist’s work to involve community members in the TPS decision-making process.
I can vouch for Gist’s very hard work and positive results at crafting a future for TPS that is inclusive and forward-thinking in spite of the impossible situation the district faces thanks to forces beyond her control (declining enrollment and lack of sufficient financial legislative support).
Rather than look at the school usage numbers and simply close under-utilized buildings, Gist’s approach is sensitive, data-driven and optimistic. She made it a priority to provide multiple opportunities for community members to contribute feedback, ideas and suggestions (and complaints) through a variety of venues (and languages).
As the current chairwoman of the Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission, I appreciate Gist making it a priority to find ways to hear Spanish-speaking families and am proud that TPS is the first district in Oklahoma to offer a bi-literacy certification for our graduates.
She has more than earned her salary and should enjoy the respect and affection of every Tulsan. I am glad that the school board recognizes and rewards her efforts.
I am excited about what the future holds for TPS under her deft leadership.
Sara E. Martínez, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Sara E. Martínez is the chairwoman for the Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission.
Stitt supported
I did not vote for Gov. Kevin Stitt, but I will next time if he runs for reelection. He is the only elected official with the courage to confront the tribes, trying to get them to pay gambling fees comparable to those paid by tribes in other states.
That would only be fair if they are to be allowed to continue to have a monopoly with no outside competition.
Oklahoma tribes are spending a lot of money on television commercials, telling us how great they are. Those compliments would be more impressive if they were coming from someone else rather than themselves.
Their claims that gambling grows the state economy are completely false.
We stimulate our economy only when we spend our money on something that has value, and gambling produces nothing of value. Gambling simply passes money from the loser to the winner after the casinos take their cut.
Gambling is the cause of many social problems for the losers who far outnumber the winners, and there is not a single benefit.
Bill Walker, Yukon
QuikTrip curb trouble
Approximately two years ago, QuikTrip advised the Lewiston Gardens neighborhood of plans to build on the southeast corner of 15th Street and Lewis Avenue.
Neighbors were dismayed over an addition to this already congested intersection. While neighbors knew there was little to prevent the plans, they repeatedly asked QuikTrip to close its curb cut onto Lewis Place.
Retaining this curb cut will invite patrons to exit and enter by traveling through the neighborhood. Despite pleas to the construction manager, store development vice president and QuikTrip’s chairman and CEO, it insists on retaining this curb cut.
QuikTrip officials say the curb cut cannot be eliminated because it doesn’t put curb cuts in front of canopies due to potential traffic congestion around gas pumps.
This location is atypical: The store entrance faces away from the pumps, making more room around pumps for traffic flow compared to its typical stores. There may be some small benefit to retain the curb cut but retaining it will do enormous harm to Lewiston Gardens.
QuikTrip officials say there are five criteria when deciding to undertake projects. Among those are: Is it the right thing to do? Is it the right thing for QuikTrip?
QuikTrip argues that keeping the curb cut is the right thing for QuikTrip. Clearly, QuikTrip is on a power trip if it thinks what’s right for itself is paramount to doing the right thing.
W.K. Brooks, Tulsa