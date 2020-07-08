TPD off
icer memorial
I’m heartbroken from the loss of my friend, Sgt. Craig Johnson.
I’d like to share how his role in stopping metal theft in Tulsa started as an investigation but grew into a passion.
Three and a half years ago, I received a call from a state agency about a Tulsa police officer who would not take no for an answer. Sgt. Johnson was obsessed with getting an injunction against a scrap metal buyer believed to be operating illegally.
I got the call because I am on the board of the Oklahoma Recyclers Association and have relationships with scrap dealers and state agencies.
By the time I hung up the phone after an hour with Sgt. Johnson, I had gained a friend who knew we needed a state task force to rewrite our current scrap metal purchasing laws.
The task force consists of state utilities, district and city attorneys, law enforcement, state legislators, consultants and scrap metal dealers.
In over three years, Sgt. Johnson never missed a meeting, always did his homework and knew the Scrap Metal Dealers Act inside and out.
After he became a supervisor and no longer worked metal theft, he continued on the task force, sometimes driving to Oklahoma City for a 9 a.m. meeting after working a night shift. Not once did I hear him complain.
I will miss his quick wit, soft demeanor, passion and conviction.
Two legislative proposals resulted from Johnson’s passion. The short session halted the process.
The proposals will be re-introduced under Sgt. Johnson’s name as a memorial.
John Boone, Perry
Editor’s note: Sgt. Craig Johnson died after being gunned down June 29 during a traffic stop. The shooter and an accomplice have been arrested and charged in his death.
‘Disgusting’ response
Why do we give Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police chairman, any more press than he can muster on Facebook?
According to a Tulsa World story, Lindsey deliberately manipulated our city councilors into voting against the Office of the Independent Monitor by getting gullible citizens to call their councilors believing that a vote for an OIM was a vote against the police (“Police union leader explains how organization ‘flipped the vote’ on city council’s oversight proposal,” June 14).
He refers to his union as a “war machine” on podcasts.
To top all of that off, he seized the opportunity of two Tulsa police officers being shot by talking about an “anti-police rhetoric” only hours after the shooting (“Tulsa police union says officers’ shooting the result of ‘national anti-police narrative’, ” June 30).
I applaud the Tulsa World for reporting about him initially and exposing him and his tactics for what they are.
This behavior is disgusting and is not worthy of space in your paper anymore.
Brian Rayl, Tulsa
Fake voter fraud
Government leaders talk about voter fraud on mail-in ballots.
I would like my state senator to tell me when and where we had the last big-time fraud and who was caught doing it.
Merle Lea, Bartlesville
Unemployment fraud
In reference to the story about a woman not getting her unemployment compensation because someone fraudulently filed in her name, I find it very interesting that the state of Oklahoma can instantly cut off her food stamps but can’t stop fraudulent unemployment payments for many weeks. (“Thousands of unemployment fraud victims in limbo, but state hosting events in Tulsa, OKC metros to clear log jam,” July 6).
Maybe the governor needs to move the person in charge of overseeing food stamp distribution to the position of being in charge of unemployment payments.
My family has a small six-person business in Tulsa, and we have been hit with three fraudulent claims.
Two of those resulted in fraudulent payments, even though we reported this fraud the day we were made aware of the claims.
I shudder to think of the amount of money Oklahoma is losing because of this.
Steve Wilson, Tulsa
Uninformed gaming compact
The Kialegee Tribal Town is at it again. It failed to open a casino in Broken Arrow, even with former Muskogee (Creek) Principal Chief George Tiger’s help.
Now, it has a gaming compact with uninformed Gov. Kevin Stitt. Kialegee has no land in trust for gaming or any other project.
Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which says land for gaming must be in trust before 1992 to qualify.
Kialegee is a small federally recognized tribal town and always will be. Its members are also citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, with voting privileges and any other benefit awarded to Muscogee citizens.Muscogee (Creek) Nation must take action on this tribal town. Poor Gov. Stitt needs a friend.
A.D. Ellis, Beggs
Editor’s note: A.D. Ellis is the former principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Free wood chips
We are blessed with an abundance of trees, hence Green Country. We had good rains, but the summer heat is coming and a little drought.
Tulsans and nonprofit groups should organize to preserve our heritage. The city of Tulsa has an abundance of wood chips in its operation at 145th East Avenue. It offers this to the public at no cost.
In fact, if you take your pickup there, the workers even load it up in one swoop.
It would be nice if we could take these chips and spread them around the trunks of the young trees in our parks and public places.
Deryl Pais, Tulsa
American tradition of sacrifice
ice
No one likes masks; I sure don’t.
While many folks voluntarily wear them when in proximity to others, just to protect perfect strangers and their loved ones, I’m told the reason so many people don’t wear masks is to stand up for their freedom.
Really?
Just repeat that out loud a few times in front of a mirror. Sound consistent with the proud American tradition of sacrifice?
I mean, really. Come on.
Decency should not need to be required by executive order or emergency declaration. Plainly, we need to get a grip.
Richard Eagleton, Tulsa