Ignorance of vaccines
I was disheartened by the recent survey on willingness to get a future COVID-19 vaccine. Only 55% of likely voters said they would get the vaccine.
I was especially concerned about the remarks from David McLain, the chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, who said he didn’t think he would get the vaccine because he is “healthy, has no pre-existing conditions or immune problems.”
He shows a lack of understanding of how a vaccine program works.
Vaccines are one of greatest success stories in public health. Two million to three million deaths are averted every year through the use of vaccines, and many of those lives are children.
The primary function of a vaccine program is achieving “herd immunity,” so that spread of the disease is kept under control.
Achieving herd immunity requires a 70% to 90% of the population to be immune, either by infection or immunization.
For COVID-19, a disease that has a death rate 10 times higher than the flu, achieving this through infection will overwhelm a health care system and kill many — young and old, healthy and chronically ill.
The much better route is through vaccination, but that requires the majority of people to get the vaccine.
Choosing to not get the vaccine because you are healthy is a uninformed response to a global problem that will take all of us working together to conquer.
Dr. Martina Jelley, M.D., Tulsa
Legacy of city leaders
It is time in Tulsa for elected officials, corporate executives and the philanthropic community to step up in an unprecedented way to address systemic racism and equality.
Councilor Connie Dodson states this is not the ideal time to fund the Office of the Independent Monitor at the cost of $500,000 a year due to declining city revenue.
If that is the only thing stopping her for voting for this police reform initiative, I say let’s pool together as a community and fund it. It would be easy for the philanthropic and corporate communities to support this.
Raising $500,000 a year is doable, as we have incredible, committed people who could make this happen.
After all, we raised funding for a park, a 1921 Greenwood Rising Center and other worthwhile projects the city and state would or could not fund. It is time for our elected officials to come to grips with what they want their legacy to be.
Are they content with serving for 10 to 15 years and contribute to maintaining the status quo, or are they willing to risk reelection by supporting recommended unpopular solutions to address long-standing systemic racism?
Now is the opportunity for elected officials to come together and take bold actions to support the OIM.
After a series of unproductive meetings regarding use of force by police, it is time to entertain the possibility that the excessive use of force by the police is used disproportionately on people of color.
Peter Correia, Tulsa
Approve SQ 802
We now know that many infected with the coronavirus can spread the disease while displaying no symptoms themselves. We also know how quickly the disease count in the U.S. went from five to thousands.
We must allow all Oklahomans access to health care regardless of economic status. Now it is not just a moral issue but a health issue for us all.
I cannot imagine a more appropriate time to embrace expanded health care than in this fight with the coronavirus. To say “we are all in this together” sounds like such a cliche, but it is truer now than ever.
It does not matter if your ancestors came over on the Mayflower or were here to meet the Mayflower; whether they were dragged here in chains or came eagerly; whether they were welcomed by our government or sneaked in last week; if you are in this country, you need access to health care so that we all can be well!
While State Question 802 does not provide universal health care, it does return millions of tax dollars to Oklahoma in the form of Medicaid.
These dollars will assist many more of our fellow Oklahomans to access health care. We have been denied this assistance for years due to politics.
This health crisis should inspire us to put politics aside and vote yes on SQ 802 to provide more Oklahomans access to health care!
David Sivadon, Mounds
Transportation parity
The recent investments into the Aero Bus Rapid Transit have proven beneficial for south Tulsa. This system addresses needs by connecting people to their jobs, businesses to their customers and routes for other vital services.
In north Tulsa, however, the transportation and economic void are noticeable.
The life expectancy gap between south Tulsa compared to north Tulsa has been well documented, an 8.4 year advantage for south Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Equality Indicators.
One way that researchers identify these disparities is through health indicators.
In 2018, it was discovered that residents of north Tulsa are twice as likely to use the emergency room as those residing in south Tulsa.
The most common reasons being the lack of accessible health care services and fewer rides available within the area.
Without a reliable ride and few places to choose from that are located near home, residents are often obligated to choose the emergency room for all their health care needs.
According to the American Public Transportation Association, for every $1 invested in public transportation, approximately $5 are generated in economic return.
Not only does this spur financial return, but jobs are also created, it is more fuel and air efficient, and as previously referenced, other services are more accessible.
It seems that the need for greater investment into north Tulsa’s public transportation is not only indicated, but necessary.
Let us continue to promote health equity for all of Tulsa.
Dustin Rhodes,
Broken Arrow
Fighting racism with video
What a difference 99 years makes. A camera phone is the best weapon against racism.
White rogue officers, vigilantes and privileged people who feel their skin color is superior create a one-sided disadvantage.
There are multiple dimensions in this powerful interaction: a black side, a white side and what is captured on video.
The Greenwood District’s 1921 destruction was filmed as Mt. Zion burned. An estimated 300 Tulsans were murdered under the color of law.
Today, we’re still looking for those bodies.
Tulsan Terence Crutcher died on video as former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed him. A subdued Eric Harris was shot by Robert Bates, 73, a Tulsa County reserve sheriff’s deputy.
The Oklahoma community became outraged.
In New York City’s Central Park, a white woman walked her dog and threatened to call the police when reminded by a black man to follow the park’s rules on unleashed dogs.
Her fake damsel in distress act was recorded and uploaded to the internet. A nation was outraged.
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a video revealed George Floyd’s last breaths as he called out to his deceased mother. The world became outraged.
On the sacred grounds of the Black Wall Street of America, cameras caught on film an ocean of Tulsa’s diverse community, flooding the streets of the Greenwood District and south Tulsa.
Protesters chanted boldly in harmonic voices, “I can’t breathe.” Quite possibly, we all are learning from Tulsa’s dark past.
A One Tulsa effort can end all hate.
J. Kavin Ross, Tulsa
Not all Karens bad
On June 14, the New York Post published an article by Kate Sheehy titled “California ‘Karen’ apologizes to Filipino man for calling cops over his chalk art.” The woman involved was named Lisa Alexander.
There were no people named Karen involved. However, by implication, all people named Karen are racist bigots.
It may seem unimportant, but how would you feel if every time someone behaved badly, it was blamed on your name? I don’t really know how this mindless meme started. It is a form of bigotry in itself — name bigotry.
It needs to stop.
I am not a racist bigot. I am a loving, generous, caring, peace-loving, law-abiding citizen, and my name is Karen.
Karen J.C. Walker, Tulsa
Rural hospitals benefit all
Rural hospitals and other medical services are not just critical to rural residents.
If you or your children or grandchildren travel to Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, St. Louis, Little Rock and points west, you might want to fund those rural hospitals.
I have had family need emergency care near Atoka, and it was available.
When you cast that vote on State Question 802, you best give a thought about how you are benefited.
Just like the pandemic was a surprise to folks duped by false optimism, a trip to Dallas can also bring a big surprise to those who vote based upon false optimism.
Gary Witt, Tulsa