Why people protest
Many white people think the protests across our country are about black people’s lives. And they are.
They are also about white souls.
The list of names of black people who have been killed by white police officers paid to protect all the people is too long.
So, the protests are about the inherent worth and dignity of black lives.
But the protests are also about the potential of a functioning democracy to fulfill the promise of freedom and justice for all, and the danger of a democracy that is crumbling before our eyes.
The protests are about black lives. The protests are also about the danger of becoming a militarized state where no one is free.
The protests are about black lives. The protests are also about a greedy nation that values profits more than people.
When a black woman can be shot in her own home in Louisville; when a black man can be killed lying face down on the street in Minneapolis; when a man can be killed on the streets of Tulsa — with his hands up — we all lose.
The only way to save our own souls and the only way to reclaim the soul of the United States of America is to uproot racism — first from our own consciousness.
Then we can work as sisters and brothers to transform the systems of injustice that penalize and punish people for being alive.
This is our fight, too, white people.
Barbara Prose, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Barbara Prose is the executive minister at All Souls Unitarian Church.
In this together
I went to Lowe’s last week to buy some mulch. I did buy the mulch and the mulch was picked up outside.
The young man who loaded the mulch was a black youth. I looked at him before leaving and said, “I am very sorry for what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis.”
He looked at me and said, “Thank you for your service.”
I was wearing a Navy shirt from the Vietnam War.
I can only hope that more people understand that we are all in this together and we are always the same people as we are all Americans.
Dennis Jones, Tulsa
Bishop’s deafening silence
As a Catholic in the Tulsa diocese, I have been patiently waiting to see Bishop David Konderla in one of the peaceful marches surrounding Black Lives Matter or, at the minimum, to denounce the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Since I have seen neither, I am asking why.
Bishop Konderla is front and center on anything regarding abortion. Since he is silent on murder and racism, does that mean only certain lives count?
How can he be so hypocritical?
No wonder so many of our young people do not stay in the church.
When our supposed leaders disregard social justice for all and see and experience the hypocrisy of the church, they should leave.
Please speak up for all people, not just white males!
K.A. Brown, Tulsa
Marching with open eyes
People are marching for change in our police departments.
Most policemen and policewomen are good people and respect their neighbors.
However, people from all walks of life are marching to open our eyes and ears to the few policemen and policemen who abuse their job.
My eyes and ears were crying and filled with anger when we all saw our neighbor unable to breathe while four other policemen just watched.
I was yelling at my television and could not believe what I just saw. This is 2020, and we are still not respecting and loving others.
Putting a knee on someone’s neck is never right. Our words and actions define us as a community and country. Our knees are for kneeling down and begging God to forgive all of us for the way we treat others.
Now is the time to demand our president to outlaw putting your knee on someone’s neck to arrest them.
May God bless all of us.
Jean Mary Selman, Tulsa
Dignity of all people
In regard to the planning of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, the May 31 Tulsa World editorial states “No one should tell black people what it means to be black in Tulsa” (“An agenda for change as the city approaches the centennial of the 1921 race massacre”).
Dignity is the right of a person to be valued and respected for their own sake and to be treated ethically. Until we recognize the dignity in every human being, we will remain divided socially, ethically and morally.
In a May 30 Facebook post, Mayor G.T. Bynum stated that “Change occurs in Tulsa through collaboration, deliberation, and thoughtful action, not through attempts at intimidation.”
Elevate ourselves and others to be worthy of honor and respect.
If we first recognize the dignity in ourselves and others, then collaboration and thoughtful action follows.
Bill Flynn, Tulsa
Seeing injustice all around
A matter of perspective: I was born in 1950. I went through the troubled 1960s. We rioted. We were mad at segregation, at lynchings, Vietnam.
I lived through flower children, drugs, sex and rock and roll. We made mistakes, but we changed the world, sometimes in good ways, sometimes in bad.
What we did was to improve race relations and end an unjust war.
Today I see people of color in positions of leadership and power that I would have never believed in when I was 10 years old. I see young people of color being accepted for their talents.
That is my perspective.
Today, the people in the streets are young and multi-racial. They grew up in a world where they see people of color as people. They see injustice in judicial systems, economic systems, educational systems and social systems.
They don’t see lynchings but they see Tamir Rice, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
They see the rich getting richer at the expense of the poor getting poorer, a broken educational system and jobs slipping away.
They are intent in righting the wrongs we have left behind.
We rioted to change the world for racial equality and for the just use of war power. Would we riot for George Floyd?
A matter of perspective.
David Phillips, Tulsa
Editor’s note: David Phillips is the executive director of the 1st Step Male Diversion Program.
No fraud in mail-in votes
Our state legislators lie when they tell us that voting by mail without the signature of a notary public invites fraud. There is absolutely no evidence that this is true.
Besides Oklahoma, only a handful of states (including Mississippi) require notarized absentee ballots.
Five states conduct 100% of their voting by mail without notaries, yet no evidence of fraud can be found there.
Lord knows that opponents of voting by mail have looked hard for fraud, but they can’t find anything. Even the Kris Kobach/Mike Pence commission on voter fraud was quietly disbanded because it could find no fraud.
Why would our governor and a majority of Oklahoma legislators want to keep the notary requirement for most absentee ballots?
They are pretending to fear fraud because they want mail-in voting to be as difficult as possible and are afraid to tell the truth as President Donald Trump has.
Trump said, live on Fox News, that “if you ever agreed to (mail-in voting) you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” He also has tweeted that mail-in voting would “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”
While some of our legislators lie to us shamelessly, Trump has told the truth. He is wrong about the likely outcome, but he was honest about why he fears non-Republicans voting by mail.
It’s time for Oklahoma voters to take charge of this issue. Initiative petition, anyone?
Larry Knoles, Eucha
Oklahoma’s space race
As the space race enters its next phase with commercialized travel, Oklahoma is strategically positioned to become the center of U.S. space operations.
The most recent launch marks an incredible return vested in American entrepreneurship, perseverance and innovation.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA launched two astronauts from Cape Canaveral, the first-time astronauts launched from U.S. soil since 2011.
The historic launch of the Dragon capsule launched a new era of a global space race, heightening commercial interest in the aerospace industry and strengthening market forces.
Innovation needs to be fostered. Investors, entrepreneurs and the future workforce of America’s space industry will be needed to keep America at the forefront of the new Space Race.
This is an exciting time for the U.S. and especially Oklahoma. Our state is at the center of this period of exploration and innovation.
Oklahoma has eight companies, including International Crystal Manufacturing in Oklahoma City, working on NASA’s latest Orion mission, Artemis 1.
With a strong presence, built by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Oklahoma ACES, in both the aerospace and aviation industries, Oklahoma has already laid the foundation to build a workforce, attract companies and directly contribute to the new space race.
The sky is no longer the limit. Once again, from American soil, we’re reaching for the stars.
The road to the moon, Mars and beyond runs through Oklahoma. We’re ready to launch!
Bradley Ward, Edmond