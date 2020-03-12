Rep. Hern’s omissions
Rep. Kevin Hern’s Feb. 23 editorial column, “Democrats crying wolf with repetitive impeachment calls,” has omissions and misleading statements, which are par for the course for him.
The Democrats did bring impeachment charges against the president, but they were doing their job to uphold the Constitution.
Hern states, “We need to get back to serving the American people and doing what they elected us to do.”
What he fails to mention is the House, under Democrat control, has passed over 400 bills and sent them to the Senate. Most are sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.
These include HR 987 to lower prescription drug costs, HR 986 to protect Americans with preexisting conditions and HR 9 The Climate Action Now Act.
They have also passed legislation on water protection, infrastructure and several on much-needed election security.
The Republican-controlled Senate has taken no action to pass legislation on these important issues.
In regards to the warranted concern the people of Oklahoma have regarding national debt, he fails to mention that during the Donald Trump presidency, and while the Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate, the national debt reached an all-time high. It’s now over $22 trillion.
There have been a few Democrats asking Attorney General William Barr to resign. But Rep. Hern fails to mention that more than 2,000 bipartisan former Department of Justice employees have called for Barr to resign.
As a Republican, it’s disheartening to see the party mislead, sow confusion and cover up corruption.
Kay McCarthy, Tulsa
Money behind Osage murders
The Osage Indian murders took place during and after World War I.
The story about these murders is being made into a movie named after the book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann. The root cause of this reign of terror was money.
The value of oil and gas that has been produced in Tulsa and nearby counties came to exceed the value of all of the gold and silver ever produced in the U.S.
This flood of money was also used by enterprising African Americans to build a financial center later known as Black Wall Street.
The founding fathers of the oil industry generally came from the area near and between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Most of the white oil field labor came from the South.
Although, the wealthy northern oil industry bosses had no problem helping black residents set up businesses in town, the Southern-born oil field labor wouldn’t stand for it.
Hard times in Oklahoma in the early ’20s put a lot of the white oil field trash out of work. These were the men who rioted in 1921.
The Osage murders are a related part of the story: greed, racism and envy.
Our young state and city governments were not up to the job of keeping the peace. Ironically, author John Steinbeck would come to cast the poor Southern whites as heroic characters in “The Grapes of Wrath.”
The history of Oklahoma is extremely complex. It can only be understood if viewed as a whole.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Thank poll workers
Another Super Tuesday has passed, and it’s time to thank the folks who run the polling stations.
They work long, 13-plus hour days and receive little recompense. We voters waltz in, cast our votes and carry on with our day, sparing hardly a thought for these fine people, many of whom are less spry than they used to be.
Their lot is a seemingly endless day dealing with the general public and its foibles, answering inane questions and countering unrealistic expectations, such as why a candidate who recently dropped out of the race still has his or her name on the ballot.
Given concerns over the years in other states, we should recognize that Oklahoma has a fine voting system, a good balance of paper input and electronic tabulation, but it is the volunteers who man the stations that make it work so well.
Let’s express our appreciation for them all, especially with a busy November looming.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Museum costs questioned
I recently read of the construction of two new museums in Tulsa: a replacement facility for Gilcrease and a new children’s science museum.
As both a taxpayer and future visitor, I am excited to see both of the facilities come to fruition. What concerns me is the cost.
The Tulsa World reported the Gilcrease project would cost $83.6 million and would encompass 89,000 square feet. That works out to be $939 per square foot. (“Tulsa to build new Gilcrease Museum in lieu of renovation project OK’d by Vision vote in 2016,” Feb. 10).
The children’s museum is to cost $47 million and will be 50,000 square feet, or $940 per square foot (“Work on city’s new $47 million children’s museum set to begin,” Feb. 21).
Neither facility will require land acquisition.
Why the cost is a concern is it reduces the potential size of the facilities.
In the case of Gilcrease, the proposed facility is 39% smaller than the existing facility. In the case of the children’s museum, the exhibit space is only 20,000 square feet, which also seems rather small.
This high cost per square foot raises several questions. How were the sizes of the museums determined? Were extra “bells and whistles” included that added to the budget and reduced the size of the exhibit spaces?
I and perhaps others would appreciate answers to these questions..
Matthew Ryan, Owasso
Meaning of ‘all’ students
The guest editorial column from Rob Sellers (“Raising tax-credit cap benefits all students,” March 9) begs a response.
The use of the word “all” is a gross misrepresentation. Unless by all the goal is to fund all children currently enrolled in private schools through tax credit scholarships, or unless all private schools receiving funds will accept all students applying regardless of their religion, LGBTQ status, disability or previous academic and behavioral performance.
Or unless this includes that all children can afford the remaining tuition the scholarships do not cover. Until then, all is incorrect.
Nor will all children in public schools be beneficiaries of the public school grants. The only way for all public school children to benefit would be if those funds were equitably distributed through the funding formula.
Sherri Brown, Edmond
Editor’s note: Sherri Brown is legislative chairwoman of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee.
Wild Fork sports bar
Regarding “Wild Ford restaurant in Utica Square due major changes under consulting agreement with McNellie’s Group” (March 3), this is one of the best restaurants in Tulsa and a new owner plans for changes.
I fervently hope this means keeping the atmosphere and not making it a sports bar with televisions hanging in the new and larger bar area and a noisy tile floor in one big room, which would offer no privacy.
My friend and I have been going there for breakfast and sometimes lunch and dinner for years.
We are faithful regulars as are many of our friends. Please do not turn Wild Fork into a noisy bar.
If you went there, you would see that there are business people having meetings, parents with children and groups that meet there every week. It is a destination restaurant and not a bar.
The art (local by the way) is being taken out, and walls are being torn out, so the feeling of privacy will be gone.
Updating the menu? Please, no fried chicken strips with ranch dressing!
Utica Square is one of the pearls of Tulsa in a neighborhood that fosters upscale dining. Wild Fork clearly offers that and at a reasonable price.
Please, no sports bar and, please, a decor that fosters the same atmosphere that we have always enjoyed.
P. L. Frisbee, Tulsa
Flat world believers
To those who don’t believe in global warming, there were plenty of people who believed that the world was flat, not round.
Some people probably still believe in the flat theory, all evidence to the contrary.
Jim Tuttle, Chandler