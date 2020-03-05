Important trauma partnership
Congratulations to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Berryhill Public Schools for partnering to allow teachers and school staff to support students who have experienced recent trauma (“Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partners with Berryhill Public Schools to identify, help students exposed to trauma,” Feb. 28).
The Handle With Care program is an excellent intervention that will enable the support and accommodations students need at their school following a traumatic event.
For many students, school and their teachers become their safe haven if there are stressful times at home or in the community. This program will strengthen relationships between students, families, school and the community.
For many, it will provide the vital support needed to continue to learn and succeed in school.
I hope many of our other school systems will follow this partnership.
It is absolutely necessary for our youth to feel support, understanding and a sense of caring from their school and community.
In too many instances, students may act out and then receive negative consequences that only add to further trauma. This program will allow understanding and empathy to better understand their students and continue to provide the best education for each student.
Kudos to our Sheriff’s office and Berryhill Public Schools. Now, let our community follow their exceptional leadership for the sake of our students.
Mary Kevin McNamara, Tulsa
Poultry lawsuit damage
Only in Oklahoma could a case take 10 years to decide. Ten years!
What judge in the world would take 10 years to decide a case? No wonder U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell wouldn’t speak to it for so many years.
What could he say, or even make up, that would or could explain it?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to see some kind of log of hours he spent on the case in 10 years? Actually, he offered up one tidbit reason: It’s a very complicated case.
Which ones aren’t? I’m not sure why plaintiffs and defendants are excited because a ruling “is on the horizon” after 10 years.
That means what? Another two to three years?
Just think how much more damage has continued in these 10 years. Only in Oklahoma!
Scott Hemperley, Pryor
OIM effort continues
If you were the University of Oklahoma’s head football coach, would you agree to play the University of Texas in a game where the Longhorns were also going to be the referees? Of course not.
Any organized sporting event needs an independent third party to make rulings in, hopefully, an impartial manner.
That is the exact reason that we need an Office of the Independent Monitor, such as the city of Denver has had for 15 years and other cities, like Chicago and Los Angeles, have had for years.
Extensive research has shown accountability of law enforcement actions lessens community tensions and elevates consistent respect between law enforcement and the community, both of which we need here in Tulsa, as indicated by three separate reports studying our specific location.
Of course the police officers and their union have a vested self-interest. That is appropriate.
And so do the citizens of Tulsa, particularly the ones on whom a disparate amount of policing occurs, as report after report shows.
The Tulsa City Council voted 5-3 to end the latest attempt to establish an OIM. This cannot be the end of such an effort.
We need to know that when officers are involved in a use-of-force incident there is a neutral arbiter helping to decide what action needs to take place and seeing that all sides have equal representation.
That’s not only right, it is just.
The Rev. Chris Moore, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational UCC.
Find better protest reason
The Shriners Circus was in town recently, and there were folks outside protesting, encouraging others not to go because of cruelty to animals.
Nevermind all the funds the Shriners raise for their hospitals and burn centers at no cost for the families.
The animals are probably treated better than most household pets.
If you want to protest abuse, protest about how our veterans are treated. They deserve a lot more than what they are getting.
Robert Mitchell, Tulsa
Sports dead period still alive
Our state’s policies regarding mandatory youth participation in summer sports training neglects their academic and social growth.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s nine-day “dead period” that started last year exhibited good intentions.
However, numerous state and national programs run throughout the summer for interested high school students. Most are seeking applicants now.
From STEM to STEAM to government and civics programs, many of our student-athletes exemplify scholarship as well as athleticism. They are prime candidates for such programming.
Still, Oklahoma’s student-athletes face the prospect of discipline or disqualification by coaches bent on specific, mandatory training or camps. This sends exactly the wrong message to these young people.
The message: Sports matter more than academics.
As a former, three-sport high school athlete and Marine veteran, the importance of physical training is not lost on me. As an educator, I know which matters more in the long run.
The OSSAA, the Oklahoma State Department of Education and individual districts must come to a commonsense consensus for allowing student-athletes the benefits of both worlds.
Coaches can compromise a week or two of training — at their athletes’ requests — to help shape more astute community members. Yet, if individual districts remain unwilling, due to the ill-conceived notion of winning at all costs, the OSSAA and/or state education department have a responsibility to step in with regulations beneficial to the academic and social growth of student-athletes.
Our communities will reap the benefits of such action far beyond our fields and courts.
Tim Lankford, Yukon
TU student no-confidence vote
The Tulsa World’s failure to cover the recent, overwhelming student vote of no confidence in University of Tulsa Provost and Interim President Janet Levit was very disappointing.
Aside from the fact that the vote contradicts the claim that TU administrators are acting in the best interest of students in plowing ahead with the controversial True Commitment reorganization plan, the effort required of the students to secure and carry out the referendum speaks highly of their proficiency, fortitude and civic-mindedness.
Sadly, for the Tulsa World to mimic the decision of TU administrators simply to ignore the result of the vote speaks poorly of a news publication, the ostensible mission of which is to inform and inspire the communities we serve.
Jeffrey Hockett, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Jeffrey Hockett is a professor in the Department of Political Science at TU.
Oklahoma wild animals
Our state is once again lagging behind on vital legislation.
Oklahoma is one of just five states that does not regulate the private possession of wild animals like lions, tigers and bears.
As other states take steps to prohibit this practice, owners and breeders of these dangerous animals are relocating to Oklahoma, seeking freedom from oversight.
This makes our state a more dangerous place.
Without any data kept on the location and the number of these animals, everyone from private citizens to law enforcement to domestic animals, including livestock and pets, are at risk.
These dangerous wild animals do not belong in our counties. And, with our extreme weather, including floods and tornados, it is only a matter of time until an escape causes the death or serious injury of citizens or first responders.
This is why I am urging legislators to support House Bill 3604, the Dangerous Wild Animals in Captivity Act.
Dana Gray, Tulsa
Editor’s note: HB 3604 failed to meet a legislative deadline and is dead for the year.