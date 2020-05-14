Greenwood Rising impact
I wish to congratulate Kajeer Yar and Maggie Hille Yar and 21 North Greenwood for their donation of land for the construction of the Greenwood Rising History Center (“Greenwood investors happy to help city find new home for Greenwood Rising History Center,” May 2).
The Yars’ decision allows property they own to become the new home, recognizing the historical importance and the powerful significance the five-story building can be in serving to commemorate the 1921 Race Massacre. It will give local and international communities awareness this was reality, not hearsay.
I congratulate the Tulsa Development Authority for approving the amendment to the construction plan.
In my extending congratulatory and gracious remarks, it is very important that City Councilor Kara Joy McKee (District 4) fervently pursues pushing the State Historic Preservation Office to request and support a landmark historic preservation nomination, not a battleground nomination with the Department of Interior, to be placed in the National Register of Historic Places.
When Mayor G.T. Bynum, city councilors, Tulsa Regional Chamber, State Department of Convention and Tourism and 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Committee get on board with a marketing and branding strategy, this effort will have huge results.
The museum for Tulsa will bring enhanced travelers, new revenue and history enthusiasts to gain insight through educational and recreational venues offered within the Greenwood District boundaries.
Thanks again, Hille Foundation and 100 year Commemorative Committee for supporting this endeavor.
Michael Reed, Sapulpa
Organist ministry
Letters to the editor usually focus on concerns or problems. But this letter is different.
It’s simply a letter of joy and gratitude, celebrating the life and service of a most remarkable man in our city: Ronald John Pearson.
May 11 was Ron’s 70th birthday. He moved to Tulsa in 1974, and since that time has served as the organist (and later choirmaster) of the downtown First Presbyterian Church.
His ministry continues after 46 years of faithful service. In that time, tens of thousands have gathered in the First Church sanctuary, led into worship at times of great joy and deep sadness — with Ron at the bench.
An expert in his craft as organist and choirmaster, Ron wraps himself in humility, a deep faith and a joyful heart.
As his colleague for almost 30 years, I join many in thanking the Lord for his life, his faithfulness and his friendship.
I hope he continues to serve as organist until he is 125 years old or longer if he desires!
As Ron would say, “Soli Deo Gloria!”: To God alone be the glory!
Pastor James D. Miller, Tulsa
Editor’s note: James D. Miller is the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
Give credit where due
When I read the editorial column by James R. Jones, I agreed with his point about the important role of civil servants (“Americans have a love-hate relationship with government workers, but at times like these, we need them,” May 8).
As a certified public accountant and chief financial officer, I understand internal controls and sound business processes.
Considering the millions of payments the IRS is processing and thousands of unemployment claims, mistakes are bound to happen.
That is the risk of getting things done hastily, circumventing usual controls, chronic understaffing and outdated information technology infrastructure.
People die from COVID-19, and doctors and nurses are rightly hailed as heroes anyway for their best efforts.
Don’t we owe civil servants the same courtesy?
No one blames the health care system for not having an immediate cure or vaccine. Why do we expect agencies to have staff and infrastructure instantly to handle the pandemic?
Americans are accustomed to instant gratification, exceptional user experiences and expect every aspect of their lives to go as smoothly as buying on Amazon or watching Netflix.
Amazon and Netflix didn’t happen overnight. Untold man-hours over many years were invested in those platforms and subsequent improvements with stress tested business controls.
My heart breaks for people who haven’t gotten their checks or benefits yet. It is a monumental undertaking, prone to human errors on both sides.
Instead of blanket criticism, I believe that civil servants should be given credit where credit is due.
I don’t believe President Donald Trump should be individually blamed for outdated systems and processes breaking under pressure testing.
Kendall W. Carpenter, Tulsa
Fix not-so-good things
I wanted to share some thoughts during this trying time, both positive and not so positive.
For the positive, drive-by now means something other than gunshots and death. Now we are seeing drive-by birthday parties, graduations, teacher appreciation and shout-outs to front line medical workers.
The Air National Guard flyover was much appreciated, and not just by the medical workers.
Neighbors are reaching out to each other again and helping in lots of ways. Food banks are feeding more people than ever.
Some preventive things being implemented will help reduce spread of the cold and flu: disinfecting shopping carts, wiping entry doors and touch points several times a day and staying home when sick.
For the not so positive, in some places there have been food lines stretching for blocks so people can eat while they are not working or making a living.
We realized our dependence on China for so much, including personal protective equipment for prevention and medicine.
Maybe the good will stay, and the not so good can be improved as America goes back to work. Maybe we can start to manufacture the items now made in China.
Tex Ballenger, Westville
Sistema Tulsa concert
Two years ago, it was my honor and pleasure to introduce Sistema Tulsa, a free-tuition and rigorous musical-learning outreach program of the Boston Avenue Church in Tulsa, on the House Floor.
The mission of Sistema Tulsa is to build community and improve young people’s lives through the practice of music, serving students from all social, economic, racial and gender backgrounds.
Since their performance date coincided with the state teachers’ walkout, they performed on the Capitol’s south portico where they were enthusiastically and appreciatively met with teachers from across the state.
The Sistema students and their dedicated director, Jose Luis Hernandez, made me and Tulsa proud that day.
This week Sistema Tulsa made me even more proud.
Their end-of-the-year concert fell during our time of coronavirus-induced social-distancing protocols, so what did they do?
They planned, performed and produced a virtual concert!
Everyone — from the beginning musician to the most accomplished artist, from the teachers to the conductors, from the students to their parents — had to prepare for a concert in a brand-new way.
It was aesthetically and mind-blowingly successful. Every student was given the opportunity to shine, and the coordination of all performers was technologically awesome.
This accomplishment during this time frame is a beacon of hope for everyone everywhere. Tulsa should be proud of the initiative and resilience that have been demonstrated by everyone involved in this tremendous accomplishment.
You can enjoy this virtual concert online at facebook.com/sistematulsa.
Karen Gaddis, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Karen Gaddis is the former Oklahoma House representative for District 75.
Upstandingly proud
Drew Diamond’s editorial column was uplifting in a time uplift is sorely needed (“Fight COVID-19 and injustice,” May 10).
I wish to stand up with Diamond and be an “upstander.”
Best of all was that he urges us to use facts to support the dignity and rights of everyone.
Upstandingly outstanding.
Mark Stodghill, Bartlesville
Make real bipartisanship
The story “Bipartisan group to work with Gov. Stitt on spending CARES Act funds (May 13),” reports on the governor’s advisory panel on the distribution of the federal CARES Act funds.
Help me understand how this group is bipartisan when there are 20 Republicans and three Democrats? How bipartisan will this be when the Democrats are outnumbered 20 to three?
Typical of the governor to disregard Democrats for this panel.
How about thinking outside of the box? Does Stitt know how to do that?
Make it truly bipartisan with a total of 24 participants: 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats. Of course, we know how that will go.
Sondra Biggs, Tulsa