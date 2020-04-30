Tulsa World happiness
The Tulsa World has been a source of happiness to me most always, but especially in these quarantined times.
I’ve sent the sports pages used for printing games and puzzles to children of my family in three different states. I’ve also appreciated the condensed daily data about coronavirus on the front page, coverage in “The Helpers” series and delightful-with-an-edge cartoons by editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante.
But on April 26, after I read the column by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene, “A True Story,” I immediately thought what a relaxed, sensible, genial sort of individual he seems to be.
His article is a dose of calm acceptance in the midst of criticism and fear. I will catch the “Let’s Talk” town halls online.
He’s running a close second to editorial writer Ginnie Graham. Thank you.
Pamela Slate, Tulsa
Thankful for transport workers
While the world focuses on those working the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic, the logistics chain and other often unseen industries are working round the clock to keep us supplied and the economy moving.
While these workers aren’t on the medical front lines, they are sacrificing daily during this crisis to serve communities across the country and in Oklahoma.
A multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year lies at the heart of this system.
Freight rail is one of those backbone industries, hauling nearly 300 million tons of goods throughout Oklahoma every year.
Like other essential businesses, the freight-rail network constitutes “critical infrastructure,” according to the federal and state governments.
Thousands of railroad employees and contractors, including nearly 2,000 Oklahomans, are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Trains deliver everything we rely on from essential consumer goods and food to the chemicals used to make medicines to the fuel that generates electricity.
Please join me in recognizing the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, who are working on the front lines of the supply chain to keep society and the economy moving during this critical time.
Brett Sebastian, Midwest City
Tulsa Strong example
In these days of so much stress and bad news, it’s good to shine a light on something positive.
The management and staff at Cedarhurst, a senior independent living community in south Tulsa, have done a marvelous job of keeping their residents safe and engaged throughout this long period of seclusion.
They were ahead of the curve, eliminating visitors and shuttering the facility several weeks ago.
When it closed its dining room and began serving all meals in the residents’ apartments, a huge logistical challenge, workers did so with good humor and creativity, knowing the additional distance between residents and staff was safer for all.
To help keep residents engaged and avoid isolation, staff work hard to come up with activities that can be shared, while keeping their distance.
For example, one afternoon the residents stood outside their doors in the hallway, singing patriotic songs. The “treat” wagon circulates regularly to offer snacks and a bit of human contact.
The team at Cedarhurst has a passion for excellence and a commitment to be the very best they can be, with resident health and well-being the focus of their efforts.
Though the residents are likely tired of confinement, there’s a sense of camaraderie and overall team effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.
It’s a great example of Tulsa Strong!
Donna LaDuke, Tulsa
Donating stimulus check
I am a small business owner waiting for funds to be deposited. I do not need the money.
I have already donated money to local food banks to help people who live paycheck to paycheck, who are not working and who are hungry.
I hope others who do not need the money will donate to help their fellow Tulsans.
Vicki Berg, Tulsa
Drop notary requirement
The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa commends the Tulsa World for its editorial on April 10 encouraging the Oklahoma Legislature to reconsider state absentee laws requiring notary seals for the 2020 election cycle (“In a COVID-19 world, requiring absentee ballot notarization is not just unnecessary, it’s dangerous”).
Oklahoma is one of only two states that require absentee ballots be notarized in order to be counted on Election Day.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for state election officials to address voters’ and poll workers’ fears by limiting the need to cast an in-person ballot.
The notary requirement for absentee ballots puts at risk not only the health and safety of the voter, but also of the person notarizing the ballot.
With time of the essence, Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax should vigorously investigate the process for lifting the notary requirement to allow all Oklahomans to have their voices heard safely in the upcoming June 30 primary election, the Aug. 25 runoff election and the Nov. 3 general election.
The link to apply for your absentee ballot is okvoterportal.okelections.us or call the Oklahoma Election Board at 405-521-2391.
Our top priority must be the health and safety of the American people while simultaneously upholding the rights of all voters.
Lynn Staggs, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Lynn Staggs is the president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa. On April 23, the League of Women Voters Oklahoma filed a lawsuit in the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeking to drop the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.
Masks defeat pandemics
I was out recently at a nursery, carefully keeping my socially acceptable six-foot separation. But most people were not, and only a few were wearing masks. I got a lot of “hey, wimp” stares because of my mask.
I am an infectious diseases physician. Let’s be clear about masks.
I wear a mask to protect you. You wear a mask to protect me. That’s how it works, and it’s simple.
Without your mask, you are telling me and everyone around you that you don’t care about others.
And that’s not how we get through a pandemic.
Stan Schwartz, M.D., Tulsa
Editor’s note: Stan Schwartz, M.D., is the chief medical officer of The Zero Card, Inc., the chief executive officer of WellOK, the Northeastern Business Coalition on Health and health care consultant at Hub International Mid-America. His previous positions include medical director of Warren Clinic, medical director of epidemiology and an infectious disease physician at Saint Francis Hospital.