Stop AR-15 sales at Expo
Twice a year the Tulsa County Expo Square hosts Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Gun and Arms Show.
I was surprised by the open and prominent sale of AR-15-style rifles. AR-15-style rifles were used this year in the mass shootings in Midland, El Paso and Dayton.
In Dayton, the assault-style rifle used by the murderer enabled his killing of nine people and the injuring of 20 others in less than one minute before he was shot by the police. In one minute — nine were killed. Too fast for the good guys with guns.
I come from a hunting family. Rifles and shotguns don’t bother me. And I understand that people intending to kill others can use virtually anything.
But, an AR-15-style rifle allows for rapid, indiscriminate killing, requiring little skill.
I know these weapons have an appeal to gun enthusiasts and collectors, but we have found the intent behind usage of AR-15 style rifles tragically impossible to predict time and time again. Despite showing that banning assault weapons reduces mass shootings, a 10-year ban was lifted in 2004. In 2019, there have been over 250 mass shootings.
As a community, we need to speak out against the sale of AR-15-style rifles in our county facility.
S.K. Doyle, Tulsa
Sex education needed
Sex education is not a dirty word.
I believe our youth need to have accurate information or they are going to try to find it from a not-so-reliable source of information, like the media, family or friends.
Sex education teaches youth about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy, having positive relationships, consent, anatomy and the broad continuum of sexual orientation.
By having accurate information, youth can make informed decisions regarding their lives and their bodies. It has been proven effective that with accurate sex education, youth increased their willingness to use protection and delay intercourse.
Abstinence-only programs have been proven time and time again to not be effective in the prevention of teen pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases. Abstinence-only programs are not all inclusive and only want to speak to youth about heterosexuality, which can stigmatize and isolate those who do not conform to that sexual orientation.
Social workers would be a great addition to teaching about sex education with support and resources. Social workers will provide the youth with accurate information. Social workers will help youth understand their identities, which is a core part of themselves. Social workers will be able to advocate and empower youth with having open and honest conversations.
Sex education is important for everyone!
Natasha Thompson, Broken Arrow
Greenwood sculpture
For the expanded Greenwood Museum, I propose installing a sculptured centerpiece of a life-sized artistic design of Sarah Page and Dick Roland with the backdrop of a 1921-style elevator.
As the tale of the Greenwood story continues to unfold, Sarah Page, the white female accuser and alleged victim, and Dick Roland, the accused young black man, are the main thrust and origin that sparked the 1921 Race Massacre.
Their sculpture should be front and center of the expanded museum. They are the two main characters of the Greenwood District’s massacre.
What better depicts the explanation for visitors and tourists and puts a face on what Jim Crow laws, racism, jealousy, bigotry, xenophobia, intolerance and hatred of others breed?
The sculpture would be a reflection of self-examination of humankind at its worst. Yet it would massage a pathway for new generations to reject old unjust policies and yesteryear racist notions to become agents of change for equality.
The sculpture would be for healing and a soul-searching diving board to explore the dark waters of prejudice and early crib conditioning ideologies that confuse and divide us.
This sculpture would be both iconic and properly set the real tone.
Michael Reed, Tulsa
Adopt from animal shelters
There is a misunderstanding about pets at shelters. Many believe these pets are rejects or untrainable, but this is not true.
I live in an area with many well-aged people. In my neighborhood, six dogs lost their homes due to an owner’s illness, extended hospital stay, death or a move where pets are not allowed.
These were pampered members of a family and long-time loyal companions.
Fortunately, several of these fur babies were rescued by family and friends. One came to live with me, but many are not so fortunate.
During illness and bereavement, the family doesn’t think clearly. If they are from out-of-town, they don’t have a clue what to do with the animals.
This was the case with Baby, a terrier mix who happened to be friends with my shepherd, Jake. She was on her way back to the shelter, where her life began, when we intervened. She became a member of our family.
As we approach the holidays, many children will ask for puppies and kittens. Please shop at the shelters.
The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter offers free training classes with adoptions. These are helpful to teach owners a thing or two about dogs. That’s where I found my Belgian Shepherd seven years ago.
I pray everyone could find their Jake.
The best advice I can offer with pet adoption: Do it when you have several days off work so you and the pet will have time to bond. Take the children with you to training.
Good, consistent training with much praise creates a well-behaved pet!
Melody Shields, Tulsa
Proud of Rep. Hern
So, let me get this straight: It’s OK for Ukraine to pay Hunter Biden $50,000 a month for being the American vice president’s son (nice work if you can get it), but it’s not OK for the next American president to lean on Ukraine to investigate the slimy arrangement?
I applaud Rep. Kevin Hern for standing with President Trump. Also, let’s not forget real issues, like the deficit, the national debt, student debt, etc.
There, too, we have an excellent congressman.
Hern was not just the best candidate in the last District 1 election. He was the best new candidate in any of the U.S. House races because he lived the American dream.
As a child, he was dirt poor in Arkansas, but he worked hard in the free enterprise system and succeeded. That’s how it’s done, not like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz, whose father was president of an architecture firm, yet she advocates socialism, whose horrors she has never experienced.
Hern is the person we want representing us. No one better for the job.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
End sentencing enhancements
This year marks a decade since we launched Women in Recovery, a program that offers an alternative to incarceration for women facing imminent prison sentences in Tulsa County.
Over these 10 years, we have graduated 479 women from our program.
Roughly 85% of women in Oklahoma prisons are mothers. Oklahoma sends nearly twice as many women to prison per capita as the national average, and our state has had one of the highest female imprisonment rates in the country for nearly three decades.
At WIR, we have been able to divert 623 women (current participants and graduates) and avoid 1,137 combined years in the Department of Corrections, saving the state more than $25.6 million.
One of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma’s incarceration crisis is the use of sentence enhancements and extreme prison sentences. Compared to other states, people spend nearly 70% longer in prison for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes.
I have seen firsthand the impact of sentencing enhancements on families. This crisis is tearing families apart and hurting our communities.
A diverse and bipartisan coalition recently filed a ballot initiative that will dramatically reduce the use of ineffective sentencing enhancements. The proposed amendment to the Oklahoma Constitution would end the use of sentence enhancements for people convicted of nonviolent crimes.
I endorse and urge my fellow Oklahomans to support this important initiative. I believe we can do better for the countless men and women facing incarceration in our state.
Mimi Tarrasch, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Mimi Tarrasch is the chief program officer of Women in Recovery & Women’s Justice Programs at Family and Children’s Services.
Lacking fortitude
Last time I checked, Broken Arrow is in Tulsa County and Claremore is in Rogers County.
So why are Sens. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, proposing renaming a stretch of Historic U.S. 66 in Ottawa County for President Donald Trump (“Area legislators want to name stretch of Route 66 for President Donald Trump,” Nov. 6)?
No doubt the good folks up in Ottawa County may have been taken by surprise. If these two state senators were serious, they could have proposed renaming sections of the highway in their own districts.
Could this be a case of “I am for President Trump — but not in my backyard?”
Either way, it shows a profound lack of fortitude on these two gentlemen’s part.
John W. Franklin, Claremore