Well-run state fair
The editorial regarding the Tulsa State Fair was very accurate (“Proud of Tulsa State Fair offerings,” Sept. 23).
The management and staff of the fair headed by Chief Executive Officer Mark Andrus and overseen by the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, known as the Fair Board, is very professional and conscientious.
Whether coordinating the agricultural events and competitions, the multitude of displays and exhibits or the midway, they work hard to keep the fairgrounds clean and well run.
The Sheriff’s Department has many deputies and reserve deputies on hand to maintain safety and deter crime.
The Tulsa County Fairgrounds is in the top five in the nation in size and quality thanks in part to good Tulsa County government and the taxpayers.
The economic impact of the fair is in the millions of dollars and year-round events in the tens of millions.
I hope the hundreds of thousands of folks who attend have a fun and educational time at this year’s fair.
Fred Perry, Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: Fred Perry is a former state legislator who later served as a Tulsa County Commissioner from 2006 to 2011.
Dow’s vision
I was on the board of Project Get Together and one of the volunteer doctors in its clinic treating indigent patients, when its director, Sharon See, passed away.
The organization was literally grassroots. We were asked to bring canned food and clothing, for instance, to the board meetings to supplement the meager supply of food on the often almost-bare shelves used for handing out to clients.
We began interviewing applicants for the vacant director’s post. One of these was a young Steven Dow.
In his interview, Dow said he could envision Project Get Together as expanding and having a greater potential for how it was operating at the time.
He was full of ideas and excited about the possibility of refocusing the agency in a whole new direction. He felt he was the best person to help accomplish that.
I am sad to see Steven leave but am glad he lived up to his vision. Just look at the great things that have been accomplished under Steven’s leadership — way beyond what we could ever have dreamed of about Project Get Together.
Tulsa and Oklahoma have been better for it. Thanks, Steve.
David S. Hurewitz, M.D., Tulsa
Editor’s note: Steven Dow resigned this past week as the chief executive officer of CAP Tulsa, a nonprofit he founded in 1993 that merged with Project Get Together. He is returning to his hometown of Houston to be with family.
Uphold rule of law
I am very concerned that President Trump used the power of the presidency to withhold aid meant to stop Russian incursions into Ukraine in order to encourage a foreign government to interfere in our elections. Then he suppressed the whistleblower complaint.
In fact, Trump and his proxy, Rudy Giuliani, have openly admitted to this unlawful act.
I expect Rep. Kevin Hern, Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford to pursue fully this matter, and if the reports are confirmed, to support the impeachment of Trump.
There are also indications that Vice President Mike Pence engaged in this same corrupt conduct by personally pressuring the Ukrainian president. This must also be investigated.
I urge my elected officials to do the right thing and stand up for the rule of law while we still have some scraps of our once-great republic intact.
The rule of law is what sets America apart. My representatives must set partisanship aside and protect what is uniquely American.
Brandon Rule, Tulsa
Outrageous barriers
A new federal rule effective Oct. 15, known as public charge, will reduce chances of citizenship for immigrants who are legally working toward the American Dream.
Public charge increases barriers to green cards based on an immigrant’s use — or those deemed to use — of government benefits such as cash assistance, SNAP (food stamps), public or Section 8 housing and portions of Medicaid.
Among the barriers are misconceptions about to whom the rule applies, families or individuals not wanting assistance to be counted against them, and the reasonable fear of one’s self or family members being denied green card status or being deported.
These barriers have already created a chilling effect, prompting measurable disengagement. Adults are currently withdrawing themselves and their children from programs they desperately need, including assistance with such basic necessities as food.
Notably, public charge does not impact illegal immigration. It impacts people who have followed our laws sometimes for 20 years or more, people working full time, often with more than one job, who struggle, as many of us do, to make ends meet.
We should all be outraged, and certainly those of us who call ourselves Christians should be outraged, as care for the weakest among us is a basic tenet of our faith.
New immigration rules are already hurting families, and changes to public charge will only increase that damage.
The Rev. Chris Moore, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational UCC.
Moderates hurt minorities
While the majority of Oklahomans probably don’t support President Trump’s impeachment, the U.S. House has a constitutional obligation to prosecute the phony president since he began attacking ethnic minorities of this country, regardless of political feasibility.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s slow and painful descent into official impeachment proceedings, despite ample evidence and mounting pressure from her own colleagues months ago, reveals the stark reality that moderate Democrats prefer comfort over racial justice.
The moderate stance on impeachment is like the moderate stance on every other aspect of politics, from addressing drugs to climate change: Until a majority of white people are concerned, it’s not an issue worth solving.
That is how white supremacy works on the Democratic side. And that is why leaving politics to the moderates has allowed Republicans to bring Oklahoma to No. 1 for incarceration rates per capita.
Moderates on their best day are willing to sacrifice the lives of ethnic and political minorities for their own comfort.
To focus impeachment only on the Ukraine controversy is a faulty premise that not only weakens the Democrats’ case, but also reveals their willful neglect of the president’s white nationalist rhetoric, practices and polices toward the very marginalized communities that voted them into power.
Deon Osborn, Tulsa
Heartbreaking homeless camp
There is a large homeless camp on the north bank of the Arkansas River where it abruptly bends south. I see many camps along the river when I walk.
They are squalid and miserable. What is even sadder is that this particular homeless camp (it is believed) is located atop a mass grave of African-American men, women and children killed during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
Hundreds of innocent black citizens were killed in those two days. Some estimates range as high as 500. Several such mass graves are scattered around Tulsa, most likely including a portion of Oaklawn Cemetery.
A commission is undertaking to identify each mass grave site. Some hope that the sites will be exhumed and the bodies of those savaged by racial hatred will, at long last, get a dignified burial.
I think that a proper acknowledgment of our history demands such a reckoning.
I encounter the homeless every day. I often do some small thing, as I am sure you do.
Those encounters will now be even more aching knowing that some of these fellow citizens lay their heads each night upon soil that blankets the bones of souls even more forsaken than they.
Brian Hunt, Tulsa
Repeal vaccine maker law
Congress must repeal the draconian 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This law protects vaccine manufacturers and vaccine providers from civil and criminal lawsuits related to vaccine injuries and deaths.
In the 1980s, vaccine makers were increasingly being sued by families of vaccine injury and death victims. Instead of recalling their harmful vaccine products, pharmaceutical companies lobbied Congress to pass the NCVIA in order to protect themselves from lawsuits for vaccine injuries and deaths.
The NCVIA created a special government-run “vaccine court” funded by vaccine consumers and taxpayers, where bureaucrats, called special masters (not judges and juries), arbitrarily determine the outcomes of vaccine injury and death cases filed in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
To date, the government vaccine court has paid out over $4 billion to less than 1% of all vaccine injury and death victims.
For over three decades, vaccine makers have enjoyed government protection and vaccine mandates to market an exponentially increasing number of lucrative, liability-free vaccines (from five doses in the 1960s to 24 doses in the 1980s to 72 doses today) — the same decades that have seen an exponential increase in chronic childhood ailments, disabilities and special-needs children.
New vaccines are neither tested against inert saline placebos nor is the entire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine schedule tested as a whole when additional vaccines are added.
The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act must be repealed and vaccine makers — not vaccine-injury victims, vaccine consumers and taxpayers — must be held liable for vaccine-related injuries and deaths.
V.M. Pendleton, Tulsa
Editor’s note: There is disagreement on how to count the number of vaccines children through age 18 receive. Some inoculations contain combinations against multiple diseases. For example the DTaP, IPV, MMR and chicken pox received before kindergarten protects against eight diseases (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox). Some will count that as four while others view it as eight. Also at issue is whether to include flu shots or doses of the same vaccine in the total.