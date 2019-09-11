Noisy Gathering Place
The Gathering Place does not deserve honors due to the burden it places on those of us who live next to it.
It was dropped in the middle of an established neighborhood with no regard for the people who have to deal with it day in, day out.
I have repeatedly asked for a wall or a fence to help diminish the constant barrage of noise from the playground and parking lot, but to no avail.
A Tulsa World editorial called it a $465 million attraction, and yet, no one will spend a dime to help in this matter (“Tulsa World Editorial: Gathering Place honored,” Aug. 26).
A sidewalk and fence were built along Riverside Drive, and a fence was built between homes and the temporary lot at 31st Street and Riverside Drive to accommodate residents.
Thus, a precedent has been established. I don’t understand why we in the neighborhood cannot get some assistance in this matter.
All those involved in the generation and completion of this project should stop patting each other on the back and help those who have been impacted by their project.
Carol Foor, Tulsa
Keep equal school funding
Henry Bellmon, arguably Oklahoma’s greatest education governor, as part of his legacy left us a state aid formula that gives every child in this state access to an education from a local school district funded at about the same operational level throughout the state.
If Gov. Stitt moves forward with allowing school districts to increase local property tax millage as a way to provide new funding for our schools, he will need to decide early on if he values all of Oklahoma’s children, or just those who reside in districts with greater property wealth.
Excluding the 2% of students whose school districts are off the formula because of local wealth and the 5% attending charter schools not receiving property taxes, school districts serving the remaining 93% raise $630 million through a 20-mill local levy, which must be leveraged in the foundation program part of the formula with $1.24 billion in state revenues, to achieve the target equalization.
I applaud Gov. Stitt for wanting to give local districts more resources, but unless he is willing to add about two state dollars for every local dollar raised, he will be telling us that he values a Bixby student twice as much as a Sand Springs student, a student at Wynnewood in Garvin County 15 times as much as a Bethany student in Oklahoma County, and a student at Peckham in Kay County 150 times as much as a Moffet student in Sequoyah County.
That’s no legacy.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
Lankford’s poor answer
Sen. James Lankford’s recent town hall produced a question that so many Republicans, including the president, have all answered the same way.
The question was about immigrant children seeking asylum in the U.S. being put in cages and separated from parents. It was quite disappointing to hear Lankford say he didn’t like it, but those cages were put in place by the previous administration.
Being quite sure he considers himself a Christian, I have to wonder if he thinks this answer will suffice once he meets his maker.
This answer, frequently used by those who seek to justify this inhumane behavior, is tantamount to one saying “Those gas chambers were already in the concentration camps,” or “Those ropes were put over the tree by the previous administration.”
Anything at all to deflect from what used to be an easy, moral answer.
Is it any wonder that people are starting to see through those claiming to be Christians and leaving churches in droves?
Brian Gunter, Owasso
Save Pedestrian Bridge
I agree with Tulsans who have questioned the need for a new, $20 million-plus Pedestrian Bridge being built over the river (“Tulsa will regret tearing down Pedestrian Bridge,” July 28).
The unique, historic, original bridge might yet be restored and enjoyed for decades.
I know many Tulsans, myself included, have already missed being able to spend time on that bridge. It was one of the best spots in town — a natural hangout, widely visited.
We have been told it is “structurally unsound.” Do you really think the folks who built it for the railroad couldn’t get it back up to par in short order, if they were around?
I bet the city could repair and reopen it in half the time and for under half the cost of the newly proposed bridge. Have estimates even been attempted?
Mayor Bynum says he wants a “timeless” bridge that blends in with the Gathering Place.
Well, not everything near the Gathering Place has to look like the avant-garde, and the bridge that still stands is already timeless in its authenticity.
Jonathan Pinkey, Tulsa
Stitt lacks evidence
Kudos to Editorial Editor Wayne Greene for his excellent editorial regarding Gov. Stitt’s attempts to remove Chancellor Glen Johnson as the key person leading higher education in Oklahoma (“Gov. Kevin Stitt wants new leadership for higher education, but if Glen Johnson is cast as John Blake, then who’s Bob Stoops?” Sept. 1).
Stitt has stated that Oklahoma colleges and universities are underperforming, but he fails to give any evidence that his statement is based on facts or just his opinion.
I fear that Stitt is following the conservative playbook developed by the Koch brothers and their network.
This network has a major goal to control education from kindergarten through higher education. This organization has long been critical of higher education for supposedly indoctrinating students in liberal philosophies.
The goal of higher education is to teach students the process for finding and analyzing data so they can make up their own minds about issues facing society.
I encourage the governor to provide the citizens of Oklahoma evidence to support his position. Then we can all fact check his evidence and make up our own minds whether our colleges and universities are underperforming.
I believe Chancellor Johnson has done an excellent job in leading higher education in Oklahoma, and I fear he will be replaced by a political hack.
Michael Lorenz, Stillwater
Lessons from petiton
An enormous effort was organized by Moms Demand Action to overturn House Bill 2597, which allows open carry guns in Oklahoma with no training or permit required.
Supporters of State Question 803 had to gather 59,320 valid signatures in 17 days in order for citizens of Oklahoma to vote on this measure.
While gathering signatures and working in the Tulsa office, I learned how important this issue is to voters. Hundreds of people were eager to sign petitions and many volunteered to circulate them.
These registered voters represented all political parties. Several of them informed me that they have concealed carry permits.
People who are well-trained in the use of firearms know the importance of using and storing guns safely.
Easy access to a loaded gun is an open invitation to curious children, reckless teenagers and angry adults.
Gov. Stitt claims that signs can make a building off limits to firearms, but reality requires competent armed security guards.
How does that work for small businesses and churches or underfunded schools? And then there are drive-by shootings, arguments and domestic violence.
If HB 2597 goes into effect on Nov. 1, we will have gun lovers celebrating or going out to deliberately scare people. All of us will know that when we go anywhere, we may encounter an untrained gun-carrier.
To change that future, we must contact our state lawmakers and convince them that this bill is very unpopular.
Connie Seibold, Tulsa