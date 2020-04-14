Reject EARN It Act
As a constituent of Oklahoma, I urge Rep. Kendra Horn and Sens. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford to reject the EARN IT Act (Senate Bill 3398).
The Graham-Blumenthal bill would give the U.S. attorney general far too much power to dictate how internet companies must operate. Attorney General William Barr has made it clear he would use that authority to undermine our right to private and secure communications by blocking encryption.
The bill would create a commission tasked with creating best practices for owners of internet platforms to “prevent, reduce, and respond” to child exploitation online. But far from mere recommendations, those best practices would be approved by Congress as legal requirements. The EARN IT Act’s structure would let Barr strong-arm the commission to include requirements that tech companies weaken their own encryption systems to give law enforcement access to our private communications.
Companies could also be required to overcensor speech to comply with the government’s demands or to bend to future government political agendas. Regulations relating to restrictions on speech must reflect a careful balance of competing policy goals and protections for civil liberties.
Congress can only strike that balance through an open, transparent lawmaking process. It would be deeply irresponsible for Congress to offload that duty to an unelected commission and especially not a commission controlled by unelected government officials.
The EARN IT Act must be rejected.
Joseph, Harari, Tulsa
Trump’s lack of character
President Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he was elected to lead the nation in good and bad.
He is supposed to execute the laws of the nation. He should be working tirelessly behind the scenes to put this nation on a wartime basis and get our industries to produce the supplies that we desperately need.
Instead, he has fallen back on his consistent pattern of denial, misinformation, partisanship, bullying and demeaning others. His lack of character is on full display.
State governors have demonstrated the true meaning of leadership in this time of crisis, and we owe them more than we can ever repay.
Those who slavishly follow Trump and do nothing without his consent are as reprehensible as he is.
And cartoonist Bruce Plante has vividly reminded us with his depiction of “Modern combat soldiers” of the true heroes.
Never forget the people who respond to every crisis so lovingly and unselfishly to protect us in our times of need every day.
Vickie Dodson, Broken Arrow