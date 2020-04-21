Leaderless nation
We are adrift in a leaderless nation. We have endured the last 3½ years because we are a great people, especially these days.
Meanwhile, our president has failed us. He is not a leader in almost any respect. And, his lack of leadership skills and the direction he is taking us are a threat to our democracy.
A real leader doesn’t say “Only I can fix it,” or “I don’t take responsibility at all,” or “I am the chosen one.” He doesn’t constantly lie and give false and misleading statements — over 16,000 to date.
A real leader has empathy and the ability to console people recovering from a disaster, not throw paper towels at them. A real leader recognizes emerging risks like pandemics and acts to deal with them. Our leader plays golf.
A true leader inspires and motivates others. He doesn’t call Mexican immigrants “rapists” and “drug dealers” or say that our nation is a “laughingstock all over the world.” And he doesn’t insult his generals by calling them “losers” and “a bunch of dopes and babies.”
A leader must be someone people can be believe in and trust. Instead, our president insults our allies and favors despots.
It’s amazing to me that, given our president’s failings as a leader, he still has the support he has.
As President Theodore Roosevelt reminds us, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Appreciate health workers
It’s become abundantly clear the United States was unprepared for the COVID-19 virus. It’s also obvious our response was slow initially and has been grossly inadequate thus far.
It is saddening to witness the confusion and chaos coming from the office of our highest officials. It appears the reality of it all has come down to a blame game and smoke and mirrors in an attempt to cover up the mess we’re in.
Politics is taking center stage at a time when we should be laser-focused on resolving the issue. Our eyes should be wide open, and we shouldn’t need politicians or news sources to put their slant or bias views on things.
Our health experts should have the loudest voices in this moment.
Our federal government should stand tall in coordinating and assisting our states with vital requirements.
Our health care workers and our medical professionals deserve the utmost respect from a grateful America. They’re the ones putting their lives on the line daily to keep the virus contained. Once we’re on the other side of this pandemic we should show our appreciation to them with the highest degrees of recognition.
Let’s get through this challenge more unified and with the determination we’ll be fully prepared if/when it happens again.
John Brown, Tulsa
Why I’m still sewing masks
I’m tired of sewing masks!
I’m just so glad that the people at the American Legion that I made masks for did not get tired of being in Vietnam fighting for my freedom.
I’m glad that the people at Oklahoma State University do not get tired of saving lives, helping others and making us well.
I’m glad that my friend, a retired Air Force officer, doesn’t get tired of helping all our guys who come home with missing limbs and terrible injuries.
I’m glad that my husband doesn’t get tired of late dinners and sewing stuff all over the place.
I’m glad that my friends don’t need a fancy decorated mask, just one that will help others be safer.
Yes, I’m tired, but will make a few more today.
Gerrie L. McClure,
Sand Springs