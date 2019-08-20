Questioning city spending
We are blessed to live in a city with a continuing heritage of giving, loving people with philanthropic organizations and charities.
But now as the mayor and city councilors promote yet another debt obligation and tax increase, could they also detail how much of existing revenues — including operating, capital budgets, enterprise funds, etc. — are dedicated first to basic city government functions, public safety, streets, refuge, water/sewer, best management practices, city development and planning?
We note yearly double-digit utility rate increases during low inflationary times, half a million additional yearly proposals to duplicate existing services, mayoral budget increases, high-intensity commercial and residential developments without adequate infrastructure support, questionable tax increment district assessments, public property purchases without competitive bids and limited accounting of projections and results, to name a few.
They are to be complimented on many fronts, but I question discernment, total transparency and accountability.
The state is also bemoaning slower revenues after more tax increases. Maybe it should look at a little reform, consolidating school districts, the practice of legislating authorities without adequate oversight and collecting existing internet sales tax.
The federal government is $22 trillion in debt and adds almost yearly trillion-dollar deficits.
Where else, other than the public sector, are there defined-benefit pension plans with generous benefits?
The concept of checks and balances seems to be lost with the amount of unaccountable monies allowed into politics favoring special interest influence to the detriment of all.
At some point, we’ll all pay, not just the taxpayers.
D.L. Young, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The proposed $696 million “Improve Our Tulsa” bond package is a continuation of the $918.7 million program approved by voters in 2013. It would run 6½ years and would require no tax rate increases. About two-thirds of the funding would come from bond sales, financed to replace bonds. Other funding would come from renewal of existing sales taxes.
Expensive Medicare for all
The phrase “Medicare for All” should be renamed “Stand-In-Line Care” or “Medicaid for All.”
Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren say that if elected president, they will seek to enact a Medicare-for-All, single-payer federal government-run health care system.
Say goodbye to company-sponsored health insurance. Seniors can say goodbye to Medicare Advantage and Medigap.
Currently, Medicare is shortchanging hospitals, doctors, rehabs and medical equipment suppliers, big time. It is only going to get worse, a lot worse. Why? There are too many seniors in ever-growing numbers and not enough Medicare money coming in to pay for it all.
The liberal thinking is: Why not add another 170 million people to Medicare who already have their own private medical insurance coverage?
If the above-named politicians have their way, taxpayers will have to cough up a reported $32 trillion.
On top of all of that, somebody will be tapped to pay for their pie-in-the-sky Green New Deal.
That somebody is you.
Michael Reynolds, Tulsa
Eat more plants
Climate change threatening the world food supply was a recent lead story in the nation’s newspapers (“UN climate report: Change land use to avoid a hungry future,” Aug. 10).
It was prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.
The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies — turning arable land to desert, degrading soil and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions.
It concludes that avoiding wholesale starvation and mass migrations require fundamental changes in current animal agriculture and land management practices, which account for 23% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
The conclusions of the U.N. report match closely those by Oxford University in 2017 and by Chatham House in 2015.
A 2010 United Nations report blames animal agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use and 38% of land use. All reports recommend a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources.
Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.
Tristan Mortensen, Tulsa