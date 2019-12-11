Don’t ignore impeachment
Look around the world where citizens of other countries are protesting to change their governments for the freedoms and liberty that we, the people of the United States of America, have for too long taken for granted.
Too many of my fellow Americans rationalize that if what our government does or doesn’t do is of no real consequence to them. It doesn’t interfere with their own pursuit of happiness.
Have they forgotten the tremendous sacrifice of blood and fortunes to keep this nearly 250-year experiment in democracy viable and relevant? It was not just for us that our history nurtured this promise of freedom, prosperity, justice and humanity.
It sparked a movement that remade governments to create what we have in America.
Yet, many act as if our form of government will go on forever. It didn’t with the Greeks or Romans.
Impeachment of President Trump should not be dismissed as business as usual; that doesn’t really affect the populous.
We have a Constitution written by very smart and well-educated people who had staked their lives, fortunes and sacred honor in defiance of a monarchy.
It is our duty as citizens to ensure that the government of the people, by the people and for the people does not perish from the earth.
Roger C. Redden, Muskogee
Generous gesture
I learned that not all young people are self-centered and only think about themselves, as we hear from media and television.
About noon Nov. 26, my wife and I were having lunch at the Apple Barrel near 61st Street and Mingo Road when a young man came to our booth and thanked me for my service.
While leaving, he said, “By the way, your lunch is paid for.”
I attempted to get his name from the waitress but found that he had paid cash.
I’m hoping this will send the message in Tulsa that some young people are not only patriotic but also generous, from a thankful veteran.
Francis Loder, Tulsa
Featured video
Front-page worthy
It was very discouraging to see the Rev. Joe Townsend reprieve on the second section of the Tulsa World (“Diocese: Allegation against Tulsa priest found to be unsubstantiated,” Dec. 4).
It was front-page news when word came out about the allegations. Now that he’s been exonerated, it’s no big deal. We are innocent until proven guilty only in the court system it seems.
I feel it should be front page again, so people can see the truth as we know it, just so he can feel truly exonerated.
Evemarie Luce Eklund, Tulsa