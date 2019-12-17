Trump best president ever
I’m one of the silent majority who support President Trump, and I’ve decided not to be silent any longer. He’s the best president we’ve ever had.
He has kept all his campaign promises. He has improved the economy, strengthened the military, lowered unemployment and made good headway on the border situation.
President Trump is right about the Russian hoax, witch hunt and fake news.
The Democrats have been manufacturing lies about him ever since he was elected, and the media is spreading them.
The president has managed to do all these things for the country in spite of Democrats working against him. They don’t want him to accomplish anything that would make him look good, even if it’s good for the country.
Most people would have folded under the constant vicious attacks, but he just keeps right on working and accomplishing for the people.
No president has ever had to endure what he has, and he isn’t even taking a salary.
He is the president of the U.S., and whether you voted for him or not, you should treat him with respect.
Jill Quinton, Kellyville
Dictator Trump
At 85 years old, I have voted in 13 presidential elections; 12 campaigns have been smart and acceptable.
The 13th campaign with Donald Trump was like a high school senior running for class president. He whined and lied his way to the top.
Now he is ignoring the Constitution and destroying everything that was proposed, voted on and set up for the future of America over 200 years ago.
He wants to be a dictator, not a leader by the people or for the people.
Wake up, America, before it’s too late.
Helen Glasgow, Cleveland
Mindfulness school approach
Disruptive behavior in schools is typically met with punishment, but what if we view the disruption as the child trying to tell us they need help? Would that change how we address the behavior?
According to the Child Mind Institute, at least one or two children in each class of 20 has mental health needs.
Disruptive behavior disorders is an umbrella term for several disorders, such as ADHD, and is often a sign of an imbalance in the child’s life. This could be their own health, disturbances in the family, poverty or abuse and neglect.
It’s far too normal for these concerns to be overlooked, which increases the risk for issues such as criminal behavior, unemployment and suicide.
Rather than labeling children as troublemakers by punishing them, it would be more beneficial for the children to learn how to regulate their strong emotions and behaviors.
Children spend the majority of their time at school, and there have been many positive results from learning mindfulness — a skill that decreases emotional reactions, allowing the brain to observe feelings and urges.
Children can learn this valuable skill as early as kindergarten. It shows them they can acknowledge their feelings and respond more appropriately, rather than lashing out in class.
Teachers who incorporate mindfulness in classrooms or detention observe decreasing disruptive behavior.
Rather than schools’ disciplinary actions that perpetuate a negative self-image with dangerous results, this approach is setting our children up for success.
Carolyn Hendricks,
Broken Arrow