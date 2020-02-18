Faith in America
I’m mystified by Christians who support a president who, at a National Prayer Breakfast of religious leaders, mocked Jesus and his teachings, criticized the concept of prayer and insinuated that people who stand on their faith are hypocrites.
How does any Christian justify his assault on the basic concepts of the faith?
To those who would excuse the president’s behavior because of the economy, consider Matthew 4:8-9: “Again, the devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. All this I will give You, if You will fall down and worship me.” Jesus refused.
And Luke 9:25: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?”
Someday this president will no longer be in office, and those who worship him will have to make peace with their conscience and their God.
I hope that when that day arrives, we can heal our country and create a political system guided not by the desire for power, but by the desire for a world of social justice, where hunger and poverty, discrimination and oppression no longer exist.
I dream of a president with ethics and compassion, one who understands that destroying our planet for monetary gain is suicide, a leader worthy of respect.
Perhaps it is just a dream, but unlike our current president, I have faith and believe in miracles.
Jaclyn L Wertis, Jenks
Reconsider True Commitment
True Commitment is a primitive and reactionary response. Make no mistake, the austerity plan called True Commitment, intended to address the University of Tulsa’s cash flow problems, is of the trustees’ making alone.
Announcing an austerity plan to address the loss of international students, disguised as a re-imagining of the curriculum, diverts attention from TU being adversely impacted much more than other private research universities.
For example, Baylor, Texas Christian University, Rice and Tulane have all lost international students yet reported tuition increases during TU’s 25% tuition decline. TU has seen a decline because it allowed international students to comprise a much higher percentage of its student body than its peers.
Austerity is like fielding a football team with nine players versus 11 because fan attendance at games is low. The trustees’ austerity plan chips away at the university’s major competitive advantages, a world-class faculty and low student-faculty ratio, as austerity only serves to narrow the gap between itself and its competitors.
TU’s entering freshman class had an average GPA of 3.9, scored in the top 10% on entrance exams and 73% held a top 10% high-school class ranking. The issue for these students in choosing a school is not simply gaining admittance. The paramount question is which school gives them the best chance to move on in their educational experience.
TU should protect its competitive advantages and look elsewhere in its revenue and cost structure before cancelling 40% of its academic programs.
George Brown, Tulsa
Chilling effect
The firings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland by President Donald Trump in retribution for their testimony may lead future witnesses to opt for prudence by fudging their testimony to shield themselves from any consequential adversity.
In partisan trials, moral integrity may not always receive the gratitude it deserves.
Marcel Binstock, Tulsa