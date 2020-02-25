Senate do-over
As the maverick machinations of the chief executive in Washington progress unabated, the most patriotic act that the Republicans in the Senate could perform, sooner than later, would be to beg the House of Representatives to impeach him one more time.
The Senate should humbly seek a do-over as a sign of their contrition in the monumental miscue that they perpetrated.
And then there was that prayer breakfast soon after the debacle. Lord above!
John Schwane, Broken Arrow
Democracy is representative
Regarding the letter “Trump’s achievements” (Feb. 15) in which the writer asks a series of questions. The explanation and answer is in understanding good government.
Democracy is the best! In a democracy, citizens are represented, not governed.
Democracy is based on citizens monitoring their government for abuse of a dictator, elitist or king.
A president whose decisions are uninformed, impulsive, made by Twitter and without consulting the federal agencies and Congress are dictatorial and authoritarian.
A president should not aid our enemies by withdrawing U.S. troops from the battle, allowing others to gain power and territory.
A president doesn’t degrade U.S. diplomacy by undermining the State Department’s reputation, budget and personnel.
A president does not take credit for the accomplishments of others; for jobs and GDP growth pushed forward before he came to office.
A president must put the nation first and not damage global influence, allowing other countries to boost theirs.
A president who tells lies and then covers up the reality is breaking promises made to the citizens: Mexico will pay; North Korea will denuclearize; no cuts will be made to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.
The worst of those is leaving 13 million people uninsured.
Good government is when America’s cause is clear, outcomes apparent, goals commonly shared, accountability is enforced. Democracy has no dictator or authoritarian.
Go vote March 3.
John Edelmann, Tulsa